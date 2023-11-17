Natalia Lafourcade wins big at the Latin Grammys amid the rise of urban music

Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade stole the show at the 24th annual Latin Grammys held in Seville on Thursday. Lafourcade took home three awards, including Singer-songwriter Album, Singer-songwriter Song, and Record of the Year for her album “Of all the flowers.” She described the album as her most personal work, stating she made it during a time of emotional turmoil and that music taught her valuable lessons.

The awards received by Lafourcade are a departure from the overwhelming presence of urban music at the gala, as she and other winners such as Shakira, Karol G, and Bizarrap demonstrated that the music industry values diverse musical proposals. Only two Spaniards, Quevedo and Niña Pastori, managed to secure prizes at the event.

Rosalía also made waves with an emotional performance, paying tribute to International Flamenco Day by delivering a powerful and resonant performance. Despite not winning an award, her performance was a highlight of the evening and showcased her unique blend of traditional flamenco and contemporary pop.

Meanwhile, Bizarrap impressed the audience with a vibrant performance, infusing a playful, colorful aura into three of his popular sessions. He demonstrated his versatility and musical prowess, stealing the spotlight alongside other more conservative performers at the ceremony.

The gala highlighted the outstanding vocal performances of artists like Lafourcade and Rosalía, while also exposing the vocal limitations of several young urban artists. The ceremony raised questions about the focus on commercial artists and the representation of various music genres on the global stage.

Overall, the event celebrated the exceptional talent and diversity within the music industry, rewarding artists who have shown dedication to their craft, including emerging talents like Quevedo and Bizarrap. The presence of these artists at an award ceremony that has increasingly embraced urban music serves as a heartening reminder that great music transcends commercial trends.