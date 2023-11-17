Top Ten Best Hospitals in Latin America: Two Argentine Hospitals Make the Cut

Two Argentine hospitals were recognized for their excellence in providing healthcare, with both Hospital Italiano and Hospital Austral ranking within the top ten in Latin America. This was revealed in the Latam Business Conference (LBC) Top Ranking Latam Best Hospitals 2023, which evaluated 39 health centers from 8 Latin American countries.

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, secured the top spot with a perfect score of 100, followed by the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation and the CardioInfantil Foundation, both based in Bogotá, Colombia. The Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires was ranked at number 7, while the Hospital Austral was placed at number 9.

The evaluation criteria for the ranking included patient safety, human talent, production, research, capacity, economic and hospital efficiency, patient experience, and environmental and social responsibility.

The Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, with locations in CABA and San Justo, has been dedicated to comprehensive healthcare since 1853. It offers medical assistance, academic training, and scientific research in over 40 medical specialties. The hospital has also earned various international certifications and recognitions for its quality and safety of care.

Meanwhile, the Austral University Hospital, with headquarters in Pilar, province of Buenos Aires, is a non-profit organization focused on biomedical care, teaching, and research. It boasts state-of-the-art technical infrastructure and a team of outstanding professionals committed to the highest quality and safety in healthcare.

Both hospitals were praised for their efforts and commitment to maintaining international standards, even in challenging circumstances. With a dedication to professional excellence and human quality, the institutions continue to provide top-notch healthcare to their communities.