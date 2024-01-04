Home » New Study Suggests Heart Drugs Could Improve Common Form of Muscular Dystrophy
“A potential new treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (T1D) may have been uncovered in a recent study, as researchers discovered that a type of heart medication known as a calcium channel blocker successfully alleviated symptoms in laboratory mice with the genetic disorder. T1D is caused by an abnormal RNA that affects the function of calcium channel receptors, which are crucial for guiding muscle movement. The researchers believe that targeting the calcium channel correctly through pharmacological treatment could improve muscle function and overall health for individuals with T1D. However, they caution that the specific drug used in their study, verapamil, should not be considered for use in humans with T1D due to potentially harmful side effects. They are now looking for the right and safe calcium channel blocker that can effectively treat the muscle impairment associated with T1D. This breakthrough research offers hope for the future treatment of this complex and debilitating genetic disorder that affects muscle function and health.”

