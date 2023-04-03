From May, Saudi Arabia and numerous other producers want to bring less oil onto the market. This could increase prices worldwide. The step should apply until the end of the year.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

SSaudi Arabia and several other major oil producers surprisingly announced on Sunday that they would cut their oil production by a total of 1.15 million barrels a day. The move is expected to apply from May through the end of the year and could push oil prices higher around the world. Higher oil prices would help Russian President Vladimir Putin finance the war against Ukraine.

Relations between Washington and Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are likely to be further strained. US President Joe Biden’s administration has called on Riyadh and other allies to increase production to combat inflation, partly fueled by the war in Ukraine, and to put financial pressure on Russia.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday the cut will be done in coordination with some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as non-OPEC members. Names were not mentioned. It comes in addition to a reduction in production announced in October. The move is a precautionary measure aimed at stabilizing the oil market.

Saudi Arabia’s cuts account for less than five percent of the country’s average daily production of 11.5 million barrels in 2022. The previous cuts amounted to around two million barrels a day.

also read Advertorial WORLD money check

Iraq announced a reduction of 211,000 barrels per day, the United Arab Emirates 144,000 barrels, Kuwait 128,000, Kazakhstan 78,000, Algeria 48,000 and Oman 40,000. The announcements were circulated by state media.

also read

Russian news agency Tass quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying Moscow would extend a voluntary 500,000 barrel cut until the end of the year. Russia announced the unilateral reduction in February after Western countries imposed price caps on Russian oil purchases.

Saudi Arabia angered the US government last year when the kingdom and other OPEC members agreed to cut production just before the US midterm elections. Inflation, partly triggered by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, was a major issue during the elections.

US President Biden announced the consequences at the time and Democratic members of Congress called for a freeze on cooperation with the Kingdom. Both the US and Saudi Arabia denied political motives, saying they are focused on maintaining a healthy market price.

also read Gas and electricity price brake

Since the cuts at that time, the price of oil has fallen. Brent crude was around $80 at the end of this week, down from $95 in early October.