Studies show that the microbiome in the intestine can be positively influenced with elderberry

Elderberry can also be used to treat constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

Those contained in the elder ingredients According to new scientific findings, they can also have a positive effect on the health of the stomach and intestines. “The effect probably occurs via the so-called intestinal microbiome. This includes all microorganisms living in the intestine, such as bacteria, of which there are both types that are harmful to health and types that are beneficial to health. The latter are responsible for ensuring that the intestines can fulfill their tasks and also contribute to maintaining the optimal function of the immune system,” says naturopath and elderberry expert Cornelia Titzmann, describing the connections.

Elderberry can have a positive effect on the intestinal microbiome

One longitudinal study shows that the microbiome in the intestine can be positively influenced by elderberry extract.[1] The so-called anthocyanins in particular seem to contribute to this. These substances belong to the secondary plant substances and slow down the growth of bacteria that are unfavorable for the intestines. Other ingredients develop an anti-inflammatory effect after absorption in the intestine and thus promote intestinal health.[2]

But elderberry extract can do even more: An international research group found out in an animal study that elderberry improves the function of certain bacteria that are important for intestinal health and the immune system.[3]

Elderberry for constipation and irritable bowel syndrome

elderberries also contain lots of antioxidants and fiber. They can help treat constipation and promote regular bowel movements.[4] Even with irritable bowel syndrome, taking elderberry extract, for example in the form of extracts in capsule form, can alleviate the symptoms, as field reports show. So far, there have been hardly any scientific studies on the possible effects of elderberry on irritable bowel syndrome. However, there are interesting indirect indications of a possible effectiveness: Elderberry contains the antibacterial pectin and many polyphenols that have a positive effect on irritable bowel syndrome.[5, 6]

