Željko Obradović criticized his chosen ones after the victory in Železnik.

Izvor: Printscreen/YouTube/FMP

Partizan beat FMP in Železnik (97:91). There was drama again, a big advantage was squandered, but in the end, Željko Obradović’s team achieved what they wanted, they registered a triumph. At the end of the match, at the press conference, the experienced expert was visibly dissatisfied with certain moves of his team.

About four minutes before the end, the advantage was big (90:78), and then the “panthers” series followed, 9:3 (93:87). “An important match for us, as every match will be until the end. Against a young team, with some experienced individuals. They played aggressively, they didn’t give up until the end, which is their characteristic and I congratulate them on that. I also congratulate my players on their well-deserved victory,” Obradović said.

He was asked if this match reminded him of the first one, which had a similar flow, a big advantage, then playing with the fans’ nerves.

“She didn’t remind me one bit. The two games have nothing to do with each other. That’s how basketball is, we had the advantage, we were rash in some situations, the most important thing is that we won the game.”

Then came the question of motivation and whether it was the main problem of his team.

“What do you think? Is it easy? I constantly try and work on explaining to them that motivation is the most important thing in sports. We managed to find enough to win the match, everything else is as it is.”

He didn’t like the journalist’s statement that he “acts as if he doesn’t want to answer questions.”

“No, just the opposite. I agree with you, this is a matter of motivation, when someone plays in front of 20,000 people in the Arena and comes to play in a hall with fewer fans, of course motivation is. We managed to find enough. Which is why the result drops, because of concentration and demotivation. We did not solve easy situations, duplication of FMP. The children recognize that doubling, not the experienced players, as in Partizan. Lost balls, hasty shots, bad defensive reaction and that’s it.”

One of the important segments were penalties, Partizan gave 29 out of 31, and FMP 23 out of 29.

“Only two free throws missed, an important part of the game, that’s for sure. If you look at the statistics, that’s an exceptional percentage on this many kicksthat probably helped.”

Finally, he was asked about players like Frazer and Russell who left FMP and Mornar and whether that affects the weaker results of those two teams.

“Ask their coaches, I am someone who deals with my team, with maximum respect for the others. If I were to get into what the others were doing, I didn’t do that,” concluded Obradović.

