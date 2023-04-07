Olidata returns to the Stock Exchange: stock suspended due to excessive increases

Olidata, a historic company in the ICT sector in Italy, was readmitted today by Borsa Italiana to trading on the Euronext market in Milan, after the green light from Consob which took place in recent days following the filing of the prospectus. In 2022 Olidata changed majority shareholder, finding in Cristiano Rufini the entrepreneur who led the company to the operation necessary for readmission to negotiations. The readmission was preceded by the traditional “ring of the bell” ceremony which signals admission to the Stock Exchange. The return to trading comes after seven years, during which the stock was suspended.

The Chairman of the Board of Olidata Cristiano Rufini declared: “People, professionals, commitment, courage and national pride were the perfect mix for the success of my project: the relaunch of Olidata. I believed in this operation with the support of my family, because in life to achieve goals you need the desire to dare and the right people by your side. The history of Olidata teaches us that perseverance can be the right guide to achieve one’s aspirations. I will take up the new challenges to make an important contribution and enhance the Made in Italy genius. I am ready to accept this new challenge”.

This opens up a new industrial and strategic perspective for one of the brands that has made the history of the Italian technological industry. The return to listing of Olidata was expected by thousands of small shareholders, who have been preserved and protected during this long period. In recent weeks, the Specialist contract was also signed with Banca Finnat Euramerica, in which the guidelines of the strategic plan to 2025 were confirmed.

With the launch of the new industrial path, Olidata positions itself as an Innovation Partner for customers, with the aim of accompanying them in the digital transition process in which the country is engaged, offering technological consultancy services and system integration through solutions at the avant-garde in the Big Data&Analytics, Cyber ​​Security, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Software Development and ICT Infrastructure sectors.

The relaunch project envisages an increase in the incidence of revenues linked to solutions with greater added value (such as Cyber, Big Data and proprietary solutions), with the aim of increasing margins. Among the economic fundamentals we imagine a growth in revenues from the current 49.3 million to over 63.2 million at the end of 2025, with an expected net economic result of 1.2 million in the same year and an increase in the gross operating margin to around 2 .6 million equal to 4.1% of revenues. Olidata at the head of the group, intends to continue evaluating integration opportunities through acquisitions of strategic companies and to enter into agreements with global system integrators who already collaborate with Sferanet, on strategic projects for the country.

Sferanet, the beating heart of the group, in recent years has become a reality capable of accompanying its customers in the digital revolution, supporting them in the adoption of Cyber ​​Security solutions, Big Data management, use of Artificial Intelligence and Software development. Operating in four offices (Rome, Milan, Dubai and Cagliari), it can count on over 450 customers and 25 technological partners. The company boasts progressive year-on-year growth which has led it to record a turnover of over 45 million euros in 2021.

Subscribe to the newsletter

