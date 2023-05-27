“On rare earths the clash of the future. War? I’m with the Pope for peace”

Raw materials, Crosetto: ” In the future the clash will be on the rare earths of space and the seabed”

“Lo clash of the next few years will be on rare earths: on space and on the seabed, where rare earths will be searched for. These elements have an amount of pollutant production that Europe cannot bear, so far China has, Africa could become the place of processing“. This was stated by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, interviewed during the panel “L’Europa della Difesa” at the Trento Economics Festival.

Crosetto on Africa: “Let’s stop plundering everything or soon a hundred thousand people will arrive a day”

About the‘Africa, Minister Crosetto does a MEA culpa far-sighted, in which it “pulls in” Europe and the whole of the West. “We have to stop – he added – to go to Africa, take and leave nothing. We must also stop saying that we are good at our military missions. Our attitude must be that of the beholder, when we leave with the military, how many schools and what infrastructure we have left. We must start planting trees knowing that we will not enjoy their shade“.

