Crvena zvezda wants a Euroleague license Sports

Crvena zvezda never knows until the very end of the season whether they will play in the Euroleague next year, and that causes huge problems in the organization.

He pointed out that it bothers Red Star that after ten years in the Euroleague, it does not have a guaranteed place like the vast majority of clubs competing in the Euroleague.

“That bothers us a lot. We have to win the ABA League in order to play in the Euroleague and that puts us in a situation where we play Real Madrid on Thursday, and then on Sunday with Borec in Čačak. And then the game in Čačak is more important to us than the one with Real and that doesn’t make any sense. We have been in the Euroleague for ten years, we have grown as a club and I think we deserve a place where we are sure we will play in the Euroleague for several years. We should have a guaranteed spot for a while“, said Vasiljević for “Jurohups”.

As for Zvezda, the fact that the club does not know where it will play next year until the very end of the season causes huge problems for the team.

“It is difficult to plan anything else. When you call an agent to negotiate the signing of a player, they first ask you where you are playing next season. By July, when everything is settled, we are already late to the market and have to overpay for players to come. We don’t need a closed league, but we need to set clear standards and if someone meets them, then he is in the league,” said the general manager of the red and whites, and finally referred to the signing of Luka Vildoza and Fakund Kampac:

“You will see next season that we have one of the smaller budgets in the Euroleague. We were just lucky in the situations with Vildoza and Kampac, we reacted at the right time and both of them have roles that they have never had. Faku never had the freedom to play 40 minutes, and the same situation with Luka“, he finished.