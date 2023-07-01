Home » Brazilian Minister of Justice Seeks Compensation for Damage Caused by Bolsonaro’s Abuse of Power
Brazilian Minister of Justice Seeks Compensation for Damage Caused by Bolsonaro's Abuse of Power

Brazilian Minister of Justice Seeks Compensation for Damage Caused by Bolsonaro’s Abuse of Power

The Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, announced on Friday that the government is contemplating seeking compensation from former President Jair Bolsonaro following his sentencing to eight years of political disqualification for abuse of power. The decision by the Electoral Tribunal has allowed the government to explore the possibility of demanding compensation for the damage caused by Bolsonaro’s actions.

In a statement, Minister Dino expressed that the court’s ruling affirmed that abusive attacks were launched on the justice system and the legal order. He revealed his intention to send a petition to the Government Attorney General’s Office to analyze the viability of demanding compensation. Dino, a prominent ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, emphasized that Bolsonaro’s attacks on the credibility of the electoral justice system warrant compensation for the harm caused to the judiciary and society as a whole.

The former president’s political rights were revoked after being found guilty of “abuse of power” during the election campaign, in which he was ultimately defeated by Lula. The trial centered around a meeting Bolsonaro held with fifty foreign ambassadors at the official residence of the Presidency on July 18, 2022. During the meeting, he discredited the transparency of the electoral system and democracy itself.

According to the court, Bolsonaro committed crimes such as “abuse of political power, prohibited conduct, and information disorder,” as well as the “improper use of public property and the media,” as he ordered public television to broadcast the event. Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, echoed Dino’s sentiments, describing the sentence against Bolsonaro as the “first step” in holding him accountable for a series of crimes and the alleged criminal organization he leads.

Padilha, a member of the ruling Workers’ Party (PT) and a close associate of President Lula, emphasized the importance of further investigation and sanctions. He conveyed the government’s commitment to unite and rebuild Brazil following the highly polarized elections in the country’s history.

While emphasizing that the government’s focus is not on Bolsonaro’s ineligibility until 2030, Padilha highlighted the need to overcome the damage caused by the former president’s attacks on democratic institutions. He stated, “It is about making clear the role of the former president in the attacks on democracy and in not accepting the result of the polls.”

Lula’s allies allege that Bolsonaro’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat in the elections and his attacks on democracy contributed to the coup attempt on January 8, when thousands of his supporters stormed the headquarters of the three powers.

As the government evaluates the possibility of seeking compensation from Bolsonaro, it remains steadfast in its mission to rebuild Brazil and restore unity amid these challenging times.

