OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor | OnePlus Nord3 Exposure_China IT News

According to the latest news, OnePlus is about to launch two new phones, OnePlus Nord 3 (codenamed Vitamin) and OnePlus Nord CE 3 (codenamed Ziti). Among them, OnePlus Nord 3 is actually the overseas version of OnePlus Ace 2V, which is currently only available in China.

The rendering of OnePlus Nord 3 shows that the mobile phone will be available in black and green colors, with a centered punch hole full screen and a rear dual camera. The main specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 include: Dimensity 9000 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X memory, 50MP+8MP+2MP main camera combination, 16MP front camera, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, X-axis motor, NFC, infrared emission Controller, OxygenOS 13.1 system, 5000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge, 6.74-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED screen, Alert Slider, VC cooling area of ​​4129.8 square millimeters. The main specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 include: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, up to 12GB LPDDR4X memory (support RAM-Vita virtual memory, up to 16GB), HyperTouch and HyperBoost Engine, 5000mAh battery, 80W super VOOC fast charge, 50MP IMX890 OIS+8MP112-degree ultra-wide-angle+2MP macro main camera combination, TurboRAW support, 4K 30fps video capture, NFC, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED direct-face screen, initial peak brightness of 950 nits, infrared emitter, X-axis motor, plastic frame, OxygenOS 13.1 (two years of Android updates, three years of security updates), no Alert Slider, and available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng