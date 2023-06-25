Home » OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor | OnePlus Nord3 Exposure_China IT News
Business

OnePlus Nord 3 Exposure: Dimensity 9000 Processor | OnePlus Nord3 Exposure_China IT News

by admin

[摘要]According to the latest news, OnePlus is about to launch two new phones, OnePlus Nord 3 (codenamed Vitamin) and OnePlus Nord CE 3 (codenamed Ziti).

According to the latest news, OnePlus is about to launch two new phones, OnePlus Nord 3 (codenamed Vitamin) and OnePlus Nord CE 3 (codenamed Ziti). Among them, OnePlus Nord 3 is actually the overseas version of OnePlus Ace 2V, which is currently only available in China.

The rendering of OnePlus Nord 3 shows that the mobile phone will be available in black and green colors, with a centered punch hole full screen and a rear dual camera. The main specifications of OnePlus Nord 3 include: Dimensity 9000 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X memory, 50MP+8MP+2MP main camera combination, 16MP front camera, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, X-axis motor, NFC, infrared emission Controller, OxygenOS 13.1 system, 5000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge, 6.74-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED screen, Alert Slider, VC cooling area of ​​4129.8 square millimeters. The main specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 include: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, up to 12GB LPDDR4X memory (support RAM-Vita virtual memory, up to 16GB), HyperTouch and HyperBoost Engine, 5000mAh battery, 80W super VOOC fast charge, 50MP IMX890 OIS+8MP112-degree ultra-wide-angle+2MP macro main camera combination, TurboRAW support, 4K 30fps video capture, NFC, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED direct-face screen, initial peak brightness of 950 nits, infrared emitter, X-axis motor, plastic frame, OxygenOS 13.1 (two years of Android updates, three years of security updates), no Alert Slider, and available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng

You may also like

Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja: “My father deserves...

Dr. Pox and Jay Chou in arrears of...

Ukrainian Deputy Minister: Energy transition secures peace

Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors:...

Stadler is working on a major project in...

Bagnoli, crazy costs for reclamation: 232 million are...

The Swiss travel the longest in summer

Berlusconi, waiting for the will. The Fininvest node...

How to protect against cyber risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy