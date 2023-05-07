Open to Meraviglia, Santanchè’s fury for the misspelled names: “Not eligible”

Open to Meraviglia, Santanchè recalls executives from holidays

Countryside Open to Wonder to promote the turismo in Italia continues to hold court, because of too many mistakes made. Dal Slovenian wineto the failure to register the domain and the images made abroad, but at the minister Santanchè there was one thing in particular that just didn’t go down: i mangled names from the city. From dressing room to “wardrobe”, from Toasts a “Toast” passing through Scalea which has been translated as “Treppe”. Above all because – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – after that umpteenth fool, the articles of the international press against the campaign. In short, if the other choices of “Open to Wonder” could be liked or not, this obviously represented one blunderer by the Ministry of Tourism and Enit. So Santanchè, alla eve of April 25thdid one outburst to several leaders of his ministry, guilty of not having supervised countryside.

With further mockery: many of these – continues the fact – were left for the bridge of April 25-May 1st and the minister of the Brothers of Italy did not appreciate i empty corridors in his ministry. “But how is such a mistake possible“, would have been the outburst of Santanchè according to two officials familiar with the dossier. In particular, the minister of the Brothers of Italy would have taken it out on Francesco Paolo Schiavo, director general of the Tourism Promotion who also has the delegation to the Pnrr. The latter would even have been recalled to the ministry from holidays outside Rome. The countryside anyway didn’t like it much not even in Brothers of Italy. If the Prime Minister Giorgia Melons she hadn’t been warned about the campaign and certainly hadn’t previewed it in party chats no parliamentarian or manager of FdI has defended the “Open to Meraviglia” campaign in the midst of controversy, say three sources from via della Scrofa.

