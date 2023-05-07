fmp beat cedevita olympia | Sports

Great victory of the team from Železnik, the people of Ljubljana did not use the “match ball” to qualify for the semi-finals.

Source: MN PRESS

FMP defeated Cedevita Olimpija in Železnik 102:96 and tied the quarterfinal series of the ABA League at 1:1 in victories. The winner and semi-finalist will be decided by the “master’s match”, which will be played in Ljubljana, and the winner of this series will wait in the next round for the better of the series between Partizan and SC Derby.

FMP won in the second game thanks to the great basketball player Bo Beach, who scored 26 points, as well as his countryman Charles Manning with 21, and with them Aleksa Stepanović, wing center from Nis, who scored 24 points. The match was played on a day of mourning after the FMP expressed public opposition to it.

FMP won by defending the lead in the last minute of the match. “Panthers” met the end with a double-digit advantage (99:86 with two and a half minutes left), but Edo Murić, former FMP shooter Marko Jeremic and center Karlo Matković brought the guests back to two possessions behind 26 seconds before the end (100 :96). However, in the remaining time, the home team “certified” the victory with the goals of Bo Beach from the penalty line.

In parallel with participation in the ABA playoffs, FMP is participating in the group stage of the Superleague, in which it has achieved two victories so far – against Spartak Subotica 98:80 and Zlatibor 112:81. The term “masters” in Slovenia will be determined later.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!