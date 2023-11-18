OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: Mira Murati Named Interim CEO

OpenAI Board of Directors Fires CEO Sam Altman

In a shocking turn of events, the board of directors of OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research laboratory, has officially fired CEO Sam Altman. Mira Murati, the chief technology officer of OpenAI, has been appointed as interim CEO.

According to a statement released by the company, Sam Altman was removed from his position through a vote of the board of directors. The statement cited a lack of transparency and communication on Altman’s part, which hindered his ability to effectively lead the company. As a result, the board of directors no longer trusted him to continue in his role.

Sam Altman was a founding member of OpenAI back in 2015 and played a significant role in the company’s growth and success. During his tenure, he led the development and launch of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Mira Murati has been with OpenAI for 5 years and has been praised for her leadership in technical research, product development, and security functions.

With Mira Murati now serving as interim CEO, OpenAI is actively searching for a suitable candidate to take on the role permanently. The company is looking to maintain its position as a leader in artificial intelligence research and development despite the unexpected leadership change.

