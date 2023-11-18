Home » OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: Mira Murati Named Interim CEO
Business

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: Mira Murati Named Interim CEO

by admin
OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman: Mira Murati Named Interim CEO

OpenAI Board of Directors Fires CEO Sam Altman

In a shocking turn of events, the board of directors of OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research laboratory, has officially fired CEO Sam Altman. Mira Murati, the chief technology officer of OpenAI, has been appointed as interim CEO.

According to a statement released by the company, Sam Altman was removed from his position through a vote of the board of directors. The statement cited a lack of transparency and communication on Altman’s part, which hindered his ability to effectively lead the company. As a result, the board of directors no longer trusted him to continue in his role.

Sam Altman was a founding member of OpenAI back in 2015 and played a significant role in the company’s growth and success. During his tenure, he led the development and launch of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Mira Murati has been with OpenAI for 5 years and has been praised for her leadership in technical research, product development, and security functions.

With Mira Murati now serving as interim CEO, OpenAI is actively searching for a suitable candidate to take on the role permanently. The company is looking to maintain its position as a leader in artificial intelligence research and development despite the unexpected leadership change.

See also  Energy, Italy second in Europe for aid: 49.5 billion spent. 2.8% of GDP for families and businesses: step by step, this is what has been done

You may also like

Ferrari distributes 440 million in dividends

Xu Fei makes his first appearance at Xiaomi...

Nvidia’s sales in China have declined “significantly”.

The Long-Term Impact of the Four-Day Work Week:...

Resolution 49 of 02/06/2024 – Spending authorization for...

China Release丨The consumer market has achieved a good...

Fiat drags Stellantis’ accounts. But production leaves Italy

576 projects in Hunan are included in the...

Lufthansa is restructuring its board of directors –...

Record Market Value and the Rise of Artificial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy