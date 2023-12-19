OpenAI gives its board veto power over Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the previous board on November 17th. A few days later, Altman was reinstated. Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIME

OpenAI announced its brand new security concept on Monday.

The ChatGPT maker said the board will have the ability to veto decisions made by CEO Sam Altman.

The company now has a new board of directors. The previous board fired Altman before reinstating him shortly thereafter.

The ChatGPT manufacturer OpenAI gives its board of directors veto rights over company management.

The background is a new security concept that the company published last Monday. Under the name of “Preparedness Framework” it summarizes OpenAI’s “processes for tracking, assessing, predicting, and protecting against catastrophic risks posed by increasingly powerful models.”

OpenAI said in its statement that it would establish a “cross-functional security advisory group” tasked with reviewing reports of emerging risks before updating senior management and the board, OpenAI said.

However, the final decision-making authority would lie with OpenAI’s board of directors and not CEO Sam Altman. “While leadership has the power to make decisions, the board has the right to reverse decisions,” OpenAI wrote in its statement.

OpenAI replaced its original board just last month

OpenAI welcomed a new original board of directors last month after the previous board briefly ousted Altman from the company. The board currently consists of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.

OpenAI’s former board said in a November 17 statement Explanation, that Altman was fired because he “was not consistently open in his communications with the board.” Altman was ultimately reinstated a few days later after a majority of employees threatened to quit.

Although the former executive did not elaborate on his decision to fire Altman, it was widely speculated that he was concerned about Altman’s aggressive approach to AI innovation. OpenAI’s brand new security framework seems to indicate that Altman and his team would continue to be held accountable by the company’s board. That would also be consistent with what Altman has said publicly.

“You shouldn’t just trust one person here. I don’t have any super voting shares. I don’t want her either. The board can fire me. I think that’s important,” Altman agreed in June Emily Chang of the financial news service Bloomberg.

OpenAI representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside of regular business hours.

