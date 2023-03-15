The Artificial Intelligence Society, OpenAI has launched the latest version of its hugely popular chatbot GPT-4. The new model can respond to images, such as making recipe suggestions from ingredient photos, as well as writing captions and descriptions. Furthermore, ChatGPT-4 is also capable of processing up to 25,000 words, about eight times more than ChatGPT. The co-founder of OpenAI, Sam Altman, called the Chat GPT 4 “our most capable and aligned model yet.” He also specified that the new system is a “multimode” model, the which means it can accept images and text as input, allowing users to ask questions about the images.

Since the launch of the OpenAI chatbot in November 2022, interest from users has been particularly high, millions of people have used the chatbot services. But the great interest is not limited only to users, recently led by the company Satya Nadella, Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI.

Initially the updated version, GPT-4 will be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay $20/month for premium access to the service.

ChatGPT4, a multimedia chatbot that makes fewer errors

As of yesterday the company is rolling out through data sharing partnerships. On the occasion of the ChatGPT presentation, OpenAI announced some strategic partnerships with the language learning app Duolingo e Be My Eyesan application for the blind, with the aim of creating a chatbot that can assist its users using natural language.

During the presentation OpenAI demonstrated some features of the chatbot that could be used to do things like explain tax codes or summarize articles. Most importantly, ChatGPT-4 makes fewer errors than its predecessor, GPT 3.5, and works even better when used in tandem with people who can test it, said OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman.

“It’s not perfect, but neither are you, and Chat GPT4 is this amplifying tool that takes you to new heights,” Brockman added.

Google challenges OpenAI

Meanwhile, just yesterday the Sillicon Valley giant, Googleannounced a new line of generative AI features coming to its various Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets e Slides. The announcement demonstrates Google’s eagerness to catch up with competitors in the fierce competition in AI. Following the arrival of GPT Chat last year and Microsoft’s launch of its Bing-enabled chatbot this February, the search engine has been quick to roll out similar AI capabilities.

It must be said, however, that at present Google is taking a step too far. While the company has announced a number of new features, only the first of them, AI writing tools in Docs and Gmail, will be available this month to a very small group of “testers” in the US.