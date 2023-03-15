Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary competition for technical personnel with a higher degree in biology from the Ib-Health
Stabilization process extraordinary competition for technical personnel with a higher degree in biology from the Ib-Health

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 10 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of senior technical staff with a degree in biology, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Governing Council Agreements of 23 May 2022.

