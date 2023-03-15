On the occasion of the “3.15 International Consumer Rights and Interests Day” in 2023, Baidu, together with Shenzhen Consumers Committee (hereinafter referred to as “Shenzhen Consumers Committee”) and Jiangsu Consumers Rights Protection Committee (hereinafter referred to as “Jiangsu Consumer Protection Committee”) Commission”) to carry out 315 consumer protection activities to enhance consumers’ ability to prevent risks and safeguard consumers’ legitimate rights and interests.

It is reported that the Shenzhen Municipal Consumer Council has connected the data of “Reassuring Consumption Commitment Unit” and “Offline No Reason Return Commitment” to Baidu Aiqicha platform and Baidu Guarantee to create a safe and secure consumption environment. Consumers can retrieve relevant information through multiple query portals such as the official website of Aiqicha on computer and mobile phone, Aiqicha App, and Aiqicha’s Baidu applet. When consumers search for companies on Baidu, they will also be marked with the word “Guarantee” to ensure the authenticity of platform information, effectively play the role of consumer evaluation data in prompting consumers, and strengthen the supervision of goods and services.

Taking the expansion of consumer education channels and dissemination of consumer rights protection knowledge as the starting point, Jiangsu Provincial Consumer Protection Committee, based on the advantages of Baidu platform, which has a large number of online users, a wide coverage area, and unlimited time and space, has cooperated with Baidu to develop a line of “guiding scientific and rational consumption to protect consumers’ legitimate rights and interests” Go to the consumption education base, analyze consumption hotspots, explain consumer rights protection knowledge, help consumers identify consumption traps, and improve consumers’ self-protection awareness and risk prevention capabilities through scenario interpretation and case-based statements.

As an “AI science popularization officer”, Du Xiaoxiao, a digital person from Baidu APP, has conducted vivid and interesting travel knowledge popularization for consumers, and provided effective guidance for the protection of consumers’ rights and interests.

At the same time, the Shenzhen Consumer Council also cooperated with Baidu to carry out scientific popularization of consumer protection knowledge such as beauty salons and fitness around prepaid consumption, expose possible consumption traps in the industry, and give effective “pit avoidance” guidelines.

Since 2013, Baidu has launched the “Netizen Rights and Interests Protection Plan” to guarantee “information authenticity and transaction reliability” when netizens use search engines, and iteratively upgrades continuously. If a user suffers false fraud due to clicking on an advertisement, Baidu promises to pay one and compensate three and implement compensation in advance. For the life service industry where offline service fraud is relatively concentrated, such as home appliance repair, resident repair, moving, and road rescue, Baidu continues to regulate the promotion content of advertisers to avoid false and exaggerated publicity.

Targeting at different consumer groups, Baidu successively launched the “Warm Sun Project” and “Minor Protection Line”, providing special services for the elderly and teenagers, and popularizing basic knowledge of network security. In 2020, Baidu launched a live broadcast of “Guarantee Heroes” to expose ever-changing forms of online fraud and help consumers improve their fraud prevention capabilities.

In the past year, the recovery of domestic consumption has accelerated. To provide consumers with a good consumption environment, more companies need to participate. This time, Baidu cooperated with Shenzhen Municipal Consumer Council and Jiangsu Provincial Consumer Protection Committee to carry out publicity on consumer rights protection and provide consumers with more authoritative protection services. It is also a manifestation of Baidu’s practice of social corporate responsibility with the power of science and technology.