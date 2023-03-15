315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection: We were also cheated by suppliers

The annual 315 International Consumer Rights Day is approaching. According to urban live reports, Mr. Wang, a consumer, saw the anchor Dong Yuhui promoting an imported aquatic product “Ecuadorian White Shrimp” in the live broadcast room of “Oriental Selection” in June last year. ,The weight of the product is 1500 grams, the price is 139 yuan, and the delivery store is “Langhaiqing Flagship Store”, and then you place an order to buy it yourself.

Mr. Wang said,The “100% wild sea-caught shrimp” claimed by Dong Yuhui is actually farmed shrimp. There is no import label on the product box, and he questioned Dong Yuhui’s false propaganda.

It is reported that the import labels mentioned by Mr. Wang are actually “instructions” for imported aquatic products. According to regulations, the packaging, labeling and identification of imported food should comply with Chinese laws and regulations and national food safety standards; if there are instructions required by law, there should also be instructions in Chinese.

After complaining to no avail for half a year, Mr. Wang chose to sue “Oriental Selection”. In response to the above situation, Dongfang Selection Live Studio responded: We found that this supplier (Langhaiqing flagship store) was short of weight, insufficient in weight, and mixed with prawns. “Haiqing Flagship Store” has been blocked. Dong Yuhui did say 100% wild in the live broadcast room, but we were also deceived by the supplier.