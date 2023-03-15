Home Business 315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection: We were also deceived by suppliers–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection: We were also deceived by suppliers–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection: We were also deceived by suppliers–fast technology–technology changes the future

315 coming!Consumers sue the official of Dongfang Selection: We were also cheated by suppliers

2023-03-15 07:50:14 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The annual 315 International Consumer Rights Day is approaching. According to urban live reports, Mr. Wang, a consumer, saw the anchor Dong Yuhui promoting an imported aquatic product “Ecuadorian White Shrimp” in the live broadcast room of “Oriental Selection” in June last year. ,The weight of the product is 1500 grams, the price is 139 yuan, and the delivery store is “Langhaiqing Flagship Store”, and then you place an order to buy it yourself.

Mr. Wang said,The “100% wild sea-caught shrimp” claimed by Dong Yuhui is actually farmed shrimp. There is no import label on the product box, and he questioned Dong Yuhui’s false propaganda.

It is reported that the import labels mentioned by Mr. Wang are actually “instructions” for imported aquatic products. According to regulations, the packaging, labeling and identification of imported food should comply with Chinese laws and regulations and national food safety standards; if there are instructions required by law, there should also be instructions in Chinese.

After complaining to no avail for half a year, Mr. Wang chose to sue “Oriental Selection”. In response to the above situation, Dongfang Selection Live Studio responded: We found that this supplier (Langhaiqing flagship store) was short of weight, insufficient in weight, and mixed with prawns. “Haiqing Flagship Store” has been blocked. Dong Yuhui did say 100% wild in the live broadcast room, but we were also deceived by the supplier.

See also  Intel i9-12900K full-core overclocking 5.2GHz narrowly beats Ryzen 9: power consumption up to 330W-Intel, CPU processor, overclocking, Core i9-12900K-Fast Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

315 coming!Consumers Sue Dongfang Selection Official: Lied by Suppliers

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Intesa Sanpaolo revokes the trade union mandate to...

Europe’s version of “Silicon Valley Bank”? Credit Suisse...

Migrants, anger grows in the CDX base. Mayors...

CS share plummeting – “CS’s problem is a...

OpenAI introduce ChatGPT4 –

T-Mobile acquires Mint Mobile for $1.35 billion

The long-term rental car can be chosen with...

Chat GPT plans family vacation in Costa Rica...

Tim, duel between Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie for the...

CCTV’s 315 party exposed the bitterness in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy