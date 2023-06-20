Opening a Broader Road to Green Public Welfare Hisense Central Air-Conditioning Releases a Public Welfare Brand_TOM News

“Today’s Dunhuang Oasis Co-construction Action is a special day for Hisense central air-conditioning. It is not only a testimony of previous public welfare actions, but also a broader green and low-carbon journey on the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought! “This very emotional interpretation,Speech by Liu Tao, General Manager of Marketing of Hisense Central Air Conditioning, at Hisense Central Air Conditioning Public Welfare Brand Release.

Thousands of people become forests, and Dunhuang Gobi replants “Hisense Green”

On June 17th, the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, Hisense Central Air Conditioning joined hands with the NPO Green Life Public Welfare Organization to go to Gansu again to start the joint construction of desert oasis. In Yangguan Forest Farm, the “lifeline” of windbreak and sand fixation in Northwest China, the healthy Nanshan Run the promise, plant 10,000 Haloxylon trees, inject new power into the Gobi desert “covering green”.

At the same time, in order to resonate with the goal of “dual carbon” and better integrate low-carbon green public welfare with the brand concept of “for every healthy breath”, Hisense’s central air-conditioning public welfare brand has been released heavily. In the future, it will create “public welfare universe” ” Driven by the “Carbon Dreamer” plan, we will fulfill more responsibilities of national products, influence and call on more people to breathe with the earth and have a better destiny, and jointly help the ecological construction of low-carbon and carbon reduction.

Public welfare because of health, Guopin has been walking non-stop

The public welfare brand is an important interpretation and expression of Hisense central air-conditioning as a national product to its responsibility and feelings. Greenness and health are the background colors for the development of Hisense central air-conditioning. Hisense central air-conditioning is well aware that social responsibility is the driving force for the company to create long-term development and greater value. During development, it continues to build a brand fulcrum that undertakes social responsibility in various ways. Among them, human health is closely related to nature as the “mother of life” of human beings. The health of the natural ecology is a major plan for the sustainable development of human beings.

Therefore, in the face of the important era proposition of “dual carbon” development, Hisense central air-conditioning has always been based on low cost, high energy efficiency, high comfort and environmental protection. Oriented, starting from the six major measures of green design, green procurement, green manufacturing, green service, green recycling, and green operation, we will provide customers with low-carbon and energy-saving HVAC solutions and build a road to high-quality development; and due to responsibility And Gaoyuan, from focusing on personal respiratory health to environmental ecological health, has been practicing on the road of health and public welfare.

Looking back on its road to health and public welfare, just take the “Healthy Run” series of activities that have been supported and praised by Academician Zhong Nanshan in the past two years as an example. Received the “Nanshan Award”, which symbolizes the highest honor in the field of health purification. In order to implement the concept of health to the end, Hisense Central Air Conditioning officially launched the “Healthy China Tour” in 2021. The whole journey lasted 103 days and covered more than 15,000 kilometers, covering 32 cities .Also in this year, Hisense Central Air-conditioning joined hands with NPO Green Life Organization, and together with Mama Yi at Dunhuang Yangguan Forest Farm, turned the sweat of sports into a source of public welfare power. Ten people became trees and ten thousand people became forests. “Hisense Green”.

With the results, Hisense Central Air Conditioning received the “Nanshan Award” cup, which symbolizes the highest honor in the industry, from Academician Zhong Nanshan at the high-profile Air Purification Festival at the end of 2021. The “Healthy China Tour” was praised and affirmed by Academician Zhong Nanshan. This has strengthened its determination to carry out health to the end. In 2022, the “Healthy Nanshan Run” campaign will run in 26 cities across the country, attracting more than 260,000 people to run together online and offline, and the number of steps will be turned into “green trees”.

“Carbon” dreamer plan, interpreting more brand public welfare stories

Looking at a broader public welfare perspective, whether it is the public welfare practice of “Healthy Nanshan Running” or the construction of “Healthy Public Welfare Forest” in Dunhuang, it is actually just a beautiful chapter of Hisense Central Air Conditioning’s public welfare practice. The release of the public welfare brand of the “Carbon” Dreamer Project undoubtedly shows that Hisense Central Air Conditioning has more prospects for health and green public welfare. So what exactly is the “Carbon” Dreamer Project?

At the moment when “double carbon” has become a common and important goal of the country and the world, the HVAC industry is a large energy consumer. If HVAC companies want to promote the high-quality development of themselves and the industry, promote the implementation of the “double carbon” goal, and escort green development, they need Starting from satisfying people’s needs for green ecological environment, green products, green services, and building a green industry ecology, it will truly empower low-carbon development.

Based on this systematic development view and long-term perspective, Hisense Central Air Conditioning’s “Carbon” Dreamer Plan specifically means that Hisense Central Air Conditioning will continue to be driven by technological innovation and adhere to green environmental protection, so that the green dream supports the low-carbon dream and forms The larger and more endless power of “goodwill”.

In the future, Hisense central air-conditioning will start from the four major aspects of “carbon” seeking intelligent manufacturing, “carbon” travel in China, “carbon” green silk road, and “carbon” leading the future. Project application tour, double-carbon public welfare activities, and industry double-carbon lead the four fields to effectively protect the green and low-carbon ecology, be a dreamer and carbon dreamer of a better China, and drive more people to a low-carbon future.

Brand feelings achieve brand temperature. Some people say that the display of the strong brand power of contemporary domestic products lies not only in the strong posture of products and technologies, but also in the delivery of social value and the brilliance of brand power in creating social value. In this regard, there is no doubt that Hisense central air-conditioning has made an interpretation with actions, and we look forward to Guopin performing more public welfare stories!

