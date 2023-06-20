The live-action film “Barbie” is scheduled to be released on July 21, and the pink storm will sweep the cinema_TOM Entertainment

1. The movie “Barbie” is scheduled to be released on July 21

2. Margot Robbie Walking Barbie

3. Ryan Gosling subverts Ken with eight-pack abs

4. Pink Barbie Paradise like a fairy tale

5. Flat feet appear in the world of Barbie

6. Barbie and Ken’s Real World Adventures

Depend onWarner Bros. Pictures’ live-action BarbieA few days ago, the official announcementOn July 21, it will be released simultaneously in theaters across the country and in North America., The fixed-file preview and the fixed-file poster were also exposed together. This live-action movie adapted from Barbie toys brings fantasy into reality, “Harley Quinn” Margot Robbie incarnates as “Perfect Barbie”, “High Commander” Ryan Gosling subverts Ken who plays eight-pack abs, The two ventured into the real world and embarked on a great adventure to find the true meaning of life. As an Internet celebrity movie that exploded before it was screened on the entire network, “Barbie“July 21 will bring a pink storm to sweep across the country’s theaters!

Sweetheart Barbie ran away happily and bravely ventured into the real world to have a wonderful “fan”

In the preview of the exposure, Barbie played by “Harley Quinn” Margot Robbie and Ken played by “High Commander” Ryan Gosling live in Barbie Paradise, where all Barbie and Ken live every day. The 100% perfect life like a fairy tale, singing and dancing, enjoying the party and carnival, happy and carefree, until Barbie played by Robbie began to encounter some strange things: the bath water became cold, fell from the roof accidentally, and began to think about the meaning of death, Even her feet are no longer perfectly shaped in high heels – she actually landed on the soles of them! All kinds of imperfections broke the tranquility of Barbie Paradise. Barbie, who suddenly had an existential crisis, was forced to go to the real world to find out the truth, and her boyfriend Ken decided to join this fantasy journey, and a real-world adventure began! However, the two people who came to the real world got completely different concepts and values ​​about what is the “true meaning of life”, which led to earth-shaking changes in Barbie Paradise… And really realize the true meaning of “life”?

In the finalized poster released at the same time, the delicate and sweet Barbie and Ken set off happily in a macaron pink convertible car. As soon as Barbie thinks, humans scream. What kind of novel encounters they will have in the human world, what reality and the true meaning of life will they discover, detonate unlimited expectations, and the theater will announce it on July 21!

The toy-adapted movie is super crazy and subverts the most anticipated performance of the year

Barbie is a toy doll owned by many children. It is extremely difficult to adapt the popular Barbie doll into a live-action movie, but with the continuous release of film materials,“Barbie”Instantly became popular all over the Internet, and was promoted to the Internet celebrity movie before it was shown on the entire Internet. It was even regarded as “the most anticipated new film of the year” and “super bold, super crazy, and beautiful” by audiences in North America and mainland China!

In the film, Margot Robbie changed from the evil charm of “Harley Quinn” to stunning incarnation of “Barbie Bemba”, interpreting the sweetness, elegance and cuteness to the extreme, which attracted netizens to exclaim: “It’s just a walking Barbie doll! “Ryan Gosling subverted Barbie’s boyfriend Ken, with blond hair, wearing Barbie pink, showing off his eight-pack abs. In addition, the star-studded starring and guest lineup also includes Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Emma McKee and many other celebrities, which also raised expectations. And the “Barbie Dream House” presented in a panoramic view in the film brings toys into reality. The colorful pink components are full of fairytale colors, the slide that spans several floors leading to the swimming pool, the flamingo lifebuoy, the candy pink beach… The cute pink storm is crazy Harvest girls’ hearts! The unprecedented pink heat wave swept the big screen this summer, and we invite you to have a carnival on July 21!

The movie “Barbie” is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, written and directed by the famous female director Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate Mike Starring Kinnon, Issa Rae, Emma McKee, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, etc. The film has been officially scheduled to be released nationwide in North America on July 21st. The Barbie party is about to start, and the screen will be a pink summer!

