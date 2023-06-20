Home » Cordovan firefighters saved the life of a suffocating baby
Cordovan firefighters saved the life of a suffocating baby

Firefighters from Capilla del Monte managed to rescue a newborn baby from dying of suffocation.

The incident occurred over the weekend, when the baby’s mother went to the headquarters for help, as her daughter was cyanotic due to lack of oxygen.

As soon as the woman entered the facilities located at 682 Rivadavia Street, the volunteer firefighter Santiago Córdoba performed resuscitation maneuvers to clear the little girl’s airways.

Minutes later, the Emergency service arrived, who transferred the mother and her daughter to the hospital.

“The leadership of this association wants to congratulate the personnel who acted in this delicate situation: Corporal Oviedo, Corporal Cadamuro, firefighter Aquilano and firefighter Córdoba, for their professionalism,” they shared on the social networks of the Capilla Volunteer Fire Department. del Monte, located in the department of Punilla.

