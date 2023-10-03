Home » Operation North Star III: Over 4,400 Fugitives Arrested in Puerto Rico in Major Anti-Crime Effort
Operation North Star III: Over 4,400 Fugitives Arrested in Puerto Rico in Major Anti-Crime Effort

Operation North Star III: Over 4,400 Fugitives Arrested in Puerto Rico in Major Anti-Crime Effort

Operation North Star III Results in Over 4,400 Arrests in Puerto Rico

Officer Wilmer Ocasio Ibarra, sheriff of the United States Marshals Service for the District of Puerto Rico, announced today the successful completion of Operation North Star III. This anti-crime effort resulted in the arrest of more than 4,455 fugitives, including 90 individuals considered “extremely violent,” across the island. The operation, conducted in collaboration with federal and state agencies, marks the second of its kind carried out in Puerto Rico.

Simultaneously executed in 20 cities across the United States from July 5 to September 8, Operation North Star III captured over 6,700 fugitives, of which 900 were accused of homicide. In Puerto Rico, the arrests included 2,818 individuals wanted for violent crimes such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and violation of firearms laws. The operation also yielded significant seizures, with 555 firearms, $1 million in illicit money, and 85 kilograms of illegal drugs confiscated.

Among the high-profile fugitives apprehended as part of Operation North Star III were Osward Oliveras Cardona, the prime suspect in the July 31 homicide of a Trujillo Alto municipal police officer who served as a bakery security guard; Michael Reyes Vázquez, the notorious gang leader of “Los Marcianos” responsible for multiple murders around the island, and Hainze Díaz Arroyo, linked to the massacre of reggaeton singer Pacho “El Antifeka.”

Speaking on behalf of the federal prosecutor’s office for the district of Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow emphasized the top priority of combating violent crimes and drug trafficking. Muldrow assured the public that collaborative efforts with community leaders and federal and state law enforcement agencies would persist to enhance the safety and quality of life within communities. The federal Department of Justice also pledged to focus its investigations and operations on apprehending violent fugitives, who contribute to the majority of crimes in Puerto Rico.

Operation North Star III demonstrates the dedication of law enforcement agencies in Puerto Rico to tackle crime head-on. With each successful arrest, the island moves closer to a safer and more secure future for its residents.

