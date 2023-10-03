Minnesota Twins Aim to End Postseason Losing Streak with a Reinforced Roster

Twins Hope to Break Losing Streak in Postseason with Promising Roster

The Minnesota Twins are determined to end their 18-game losing streak in the postseason, and they believe they have the roster to make it happen. However, there are a couple of doubts in their offensive lineup as they wrestle with the lingering injuries of Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis.

Correa, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, last played on September 18. On the other hand, Lewis suffered a strain in his left hamstring and has been sidelined since September 19. There is optimism surrounding both players, especially Lewis, who has already swung without pain and participated in fielding drills during Monday’s training sessions.

Lewis’ importance to the team is such that the Twins are even considering including him as a designated player, even if it means rearranging their lineup. Meanwhile, Correa’s return to action is eagerly anticipated following his two-week break.

Unfortunately, Byron Buxton did not make the roster after a long and challenging battle to recover from a right knee injury. Despite taking 14 at-bats in the Minor Leagues and exclusively serving as a designated hitter, Buxton’s knee did not heal in time for the crucial postseason games.

Here is the complete Minnesota Twins roster that will face the Toronto Blue Jays:

Receivers (2): Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (7): Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano

Outfielders (4): Matt Wallner, Michael A. Taylor, Max Kepler, Andrew Stevenson

Utility (1): Willi Castro

Starting Pitchers (3): Paul Lopez, Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan

Relief Pitchers (9): Jhoan Duran, Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Emilio Pagán, Kody Funderburk, Louie Varland, Chris Paddack, Kenta Maeda

With this roster in place, the Minnesota Twins are hopeful and determined to break their postseason losing streak. They are ready to face the Toronto Blue Jays head-on and showcase their talent and resilience on the field.

