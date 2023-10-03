International Symposium Explores AI in Cancer Care: Mexico and US Specialists Share Advances

Specialists from Mexico and the United States recently came together to exchange information and discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The meeting took place at the National Cancer Institute (INCan) during the 2nd International Symposium on Anesthesiology and Perioperative Care of Cancer Patients.

Luis Felipe Cuéllar Guzmán, the head of the Department of Anesthesiology at INCan, attended the event and highlighted the importance of knowing the experiences of other countries in utilizing AI. He emphasized that national health institutes, particularly in the field of anesthesiology, should be at the forefront of embracing technological advancements. Cuéllar Guzmán stated that AI is increasingly recognized for its practical applications, which have a significant impact on medicine.

Several medical applications of AI were discussed during the symposium, including perioperative care in breast and lung cancer, highly complex anesthetic procedures in liver or pancreas surgery, and perioperative care for patients undergoing radiotherapy.

INCan also presented the results of the ERAS protocol, which was implemented in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas three years ago. This protocol has helped accelerate the recovery process, reduce hospitalization times, and improve pain control in patients. Cuéllar Guzmán mentioned two programs established based on the ERAS model: one for gastrointestinal surgery, which has treated over a thousand patients with pancreas, colon, and liver surgery, and another for malignant breast tumors, which treats an average of six patients per day. He announced plans to expand the implementation of consultations in the evening shift at INCan to serve a greater number of people in the near future.

The symposium was organized by INCan, the MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas, the Mexican Society of Oncological Anesthesiology, the National Certification Council, and the INCan Medical Society. Cuéllar Guzmán noted that the participation of the MD Anderson Cancer Center was a significant recognition of the work being carried out in Mexico. The event included a workshop on addressing the airway in patients with head and neck tumors, as well as meetings to promote research collaborations between institutions.

The US delegation consisted of 16 experts from the MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas and the University of Colorado, known globally for their contributions to scientific evidence. The findings and discussions from the symposium are now ready to be published, allowing greater dissemination of knowledge and advancements in AI and healthcare.

