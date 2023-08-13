OPPO Releases Upgraded Xiaobu Assistant with Powerful AI Capabilities

OPPO Announces Upcoming Large-Scale Experience Event for Enhanced Xiaobu Assistant

August 13th – In an exciting announcement, OPPO disclosed that their new Xiaobu Assistant, based on AndesGPT technology, will soon be launching a large-scale experience event. The upgraded Xiaobu Assistant will showcase impressive AI capabilities with its enhanced semantic understanding, dialogue capabilities, and content generation abilities based on user requirements.

AndesGPT is a generative large language model developed by the OPPO Andes Intelligent Cloud Team, utilizing a hybrid cloud architecture. This technology has been two years in the making and has resulted in the creation of OBERT, a large model with varying parameters ranging from 100 million to one billion. Impressively, OBERT has already made its mark in the Chinese language understanding evaluation benchmark, CLUE1.1, securing the fifth position overall and claiming the first place in the large-scale knowledge map question and answer, KgCLUE1.0.

OPPO has shared that AndesGPT incorporates several key technologies, including continuous learning of Chinese dialogue data, instruction fine-tuning, human feedback reinforcement learning, and knowledge enhancement based on OBERT model training experience.

The upcoming large-scale experience event for the enhanced Xiaobu Assistant is highly anticipated, as it promises to provide users with advanced AI capabilities, meeting their content requirements with precision and efficiency. This innovation from OPPO signifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and delivering an exceptional user experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming experience event and the enhanced Xiaobu Assistant from OPPO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

