Home » OPPO Releases Upgraded Xiaobu Assistant with Powerful AI Capabilities
Business

OPPO Releases Upgraded Xiaobu Assistant with Powerful AI Capabilities

by admin

OPPO Announces Upcoming Large-Scale Experience Event for Enhanced Xiaobu Assistant

August 13th – In an exciting announcement, OPPO disclosed that their new Xiaobu Assistant, based on AndesGPT technology, will soon be launching a large-scale experience event. The upgraded Xiaobu Assistant will showcase impressive AI capabilities with its enhanced semantic understanding, dialogue capabilities, and content generation abilities based on user requirements.

AndesGPT is a generative large language model developed by the OPPO Andes Intelligent Cloud Team, utilizing a hybrid cloud architecture. This technology has been two years in the making and has resulted in the creation of OBERT, a large model with varying parameters ranging from 100 million to one billion. Impressively, OBERT has already made its mark in the Chinese language understanding evaluation benchmark, CLUE1.1, securing the fifth position overall and claiming the first place in the large-scale knowledge map question and answer, KgCLUE1.0.

OPPO has shared that AndesGPT incorporates several key technologies, including continuous learning of Chinese dialogue data, instruction fine-tuning, human feedback reinforcement learning, and knowledge enhancement based on OBERT model training experience.

The upcoming large-scale experience event for the enhanced Xiaobu Assistant is highly anticipated, as it promises to provide users with advanced AI capabilities, meeting their content requirements with precision and efficiency. This innovation from OPPO signifies their commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology and delivering an exceptional user experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming experience event and the enhanced Xiaobu Assistant from OPPO.

See also  Heidi Klum: This is how she built her fortune away from modelling

You may also like

Spending bonus for 3 months without ISEE. Here’s...

New US law aims to protect child influencers’...

Overtime work, how do you divide the expense...

Weight Loss Drug Concept Stocks Surge While Tieke...

Aggressive online advertising – Temu – a new,...

Visibilia, rescue plan uphill. The future hangs by...

How to motivate young people without education to...

China and Hong Kong Launch Block Trading Mechanism,...

San Francisco: Officers into home office over crime

Visibilia, rescue plan uphill. The future hangs by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy