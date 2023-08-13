Risky Medications: An Alarming Report Reveals Harmful Drugs in the European Union

Prescribe Raises Alarm over Harmful Drugs in the European Union

Published on 13/08/2023 18:05 – Updated on 13/08/2023 18:30

Even without going to the extremes of OxyContin, there is a long list of drugs found in a black list prepared by the French NGO Prescribe. These drugs are extremely harmful for humans, as they can be dangerous or very dangerous in other ways. Prescribe, an independent association that analyzes the risk-benefit of medicines in the European Union, has been raising the alarm since 2010.

Prescribe follows a strict methodology, conducting systematic research and reproducible documentation. They prioritize the effectiveness of medicines based on patient outcomes and compare them to reference treatments. In their list of the most harmful drugs, they have identified 105 medicines divided by pathologies. In the latest update, 12 additional drugs were added.

Among the more widespread and harmful drugs, Prescribe has identified medicines used in intestinal ailments and pains which may be contaminated by lead. These medicines, often marked with a red dot, include medicated clays used for intestinal disorders such as diarrhea and gastric burns. Other medicines included in the list are Maxilase and its generics, syrups used for coughs, which present a risk of allergies. Prescribe recommends using common paracetamol instead.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, such as Tilcotil, Feldene, and generics like Primalan, present digestive and skin risks. The use of Tanakan (ginkgo biloba) is also discouraged, as it poses risks of bleeding, indigestion, and convulsions without justifying its use for cognitive disorders in the elderly.

For cardiovascular disorders, Prescribe advises against using obsolete drugs such as nicorandil, fenofibrate, cyprofibrate, and bezafibrate. In terms of diabetes, hypoglycemic products, especially for type 2 diabetes, are absolutely contraindicated due to side effects such as urinary tract infections, pancreatitis, hypersensitivity, and respiratory tract obstruction. Examples of these drugs include sitagliptin, saxagliptin, and vildagliptin.

Prescribe’s findings raise concerns about the safety and effectiveness of certain drugs in the European Union. The association urges healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities to carefully consider the risks and benefits when prescribing these medications. It is essential to prioritize patient safety and ensure that medicines provide the intended therapeutic benefits without causing harm.

