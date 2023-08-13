President Luis Abinader Receives Warm Welcome at Dominican Parade in New York

NEW YORK – The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, was welcomed with open arms as he participated as the marshal in the fortieth version of the Dominican Parade held in New York. This parade, considered the most significant event for the Dominican community residing in the United States, saw a massive turnout on Sunday.

Accompanied by his wife, First Lady Raquel Arbaje, and government officials, President Abinader walked along the iconic Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, which was lined with cheering spectators. Throughout the parade, he was greeted with affectionate messages and other expressions of sympathy from his fellow countrymen.

Notably, various groups associated with the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) openly expressed their support for Abinader’s re-nomination as the president of the Dominican Republic. Although the President himself has not confirmed his intention to seek re-election, it is widely believed among Dominican political circles that he will run for a second term.

The parade was decorated with banners, posters, and cloth signs displaying messages of support for President Abinader. The presence of these messages further emphasized the growing momentum behind his potential re-election bid.

The Dominican Parade is of great significance to the Dominican community in the United States, as it serves as a celebration of their heritage and culture. It also provides an opportunity for Dominicans abroad to connect with their roots and showcase their pride in their home country.

President Abinader’s participation in this year’s parade not only added a touch of prestige but also affirmed his commitment to the Dominican community residing in the United States. His warm reception demonstrates the support and admiration that he enjoys both at home and abroad.

As the parade came to an end, President Abinader expressed his gratitude towards the enthusiastic crowd and acknowledged the importance of the Dominican community’s contributions to the United States. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the ties between the two countries and promised to continue working towards progress and prosperity for all Dominicans.

This year’s Dominican Parade was a resounding success, showcasing the unity, vitality, and pride of the Dominican community. It also served as a platform for President Abinader to connect with his constituents and garner support for his potential re-election bid. With overwhelming expressions of affection and messages of support, it is clear that President Abinader has struck a chord with Dominicans on both sides of the Atlantic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

