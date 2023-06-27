OPPO Reno10 Pro mobile phone launches “League of Legends mobile game” Seraphine custom gift box, priced at 3899 yuan

News from IT House on June 27, OPPO announced today that OPPO Reno10 Pro Xing Lai Edition and “League of Legends Mobile Game” Xing Lai Diva Seraphine launched a customized gift box, bringing new color “Xing Lai Powder” and ” “Nebula Ambient Light”, brings the League of Legends mobile game custom watch face and earphone theme for OPPO Watch 3 and OPPO Enco Air3.

At present, OPPO Reno10 Pro Xing Lai powder color matching has been put on the shelves of OPPO Jingdong’s self-operated official flagship store and opened an appointment. It only provides a memory version of 16GB+512GB, priced at 3899 yuan, and is now officially on sale.

In addition to the OPPO Reno10 Pro Xing Lai fan mobile phone, the gift box also includes: Xing Lai limited gift box * 1, Xingguang handheld mirror * 1, inspiration DIY mobile phone case set * 1, heart fan mobile phone chain * 1. The price of the gift box is also 3899 yuan, and an appointment is now open.

The OPPO Watch 3 League of Legends mobile game custom dial adopts the animated image of Seraphine, and it is unknown whether there are additional functions; the OPPO Enco Air3 custom earphone charging box adopts a new pink color scheme, and the earplugs are mainly white. As of IT House’s post, the prices of these two products have not yet been announced.

OPPO Reno10 Pro is equipped with Dimensity 8200 processor, front-facing 32-megapixel lens (IMX709 sensor), rear-mounted 50-megapixel IMX890 main camera + 32-megapixel telephoto lens + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, battery capacity equivalent to 4600mAh, supports Longevity version 100W wired fast charging, equipped with a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED curved screen, supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and a dynamic peak brightness of 1400nit.

OPPO Watch 3 is equipped with a 1.75-inch square display (resolution 372*430), which supports independent eSIM, all-weather heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, multiple sports modes, watch car keys and other functions, and supports the installation of WeChat, QQ, Netease More than 80 commonly used apps such as cloud music and Baidu map.

The OPPO Enco Air3 headset weighs only 3.7g, is equipped with a 13.4mm large dynamic coil, supports HiFi 5 DSP high-resolution sound quality, independent spatial sound effects, Bluetooth 5.3, etc. According to OPPO’s official introduction, the earphones have a single battery life of 6 hours and a total battery life of 25 hours with the charging box.

