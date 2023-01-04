Home Business Orders shrank significantly, UK manufacturing PMI fell sharply to 45.3 in December – yqqlm
Business

Orders shrank significantly, UK manufacturing PMI fell sharply to 45.3 in December – yqqlm

by admin

(Original title: Orders shrank significantly, UK manufacturing PMI fell sharply to 45.3 in December)

Zhitong Finance APP was informed that, according to a monthly survey released on Tuesday, due to a sharp drop in new orders and layoffs, British manufacturing activity in December suffered one of the largest declines since the 2008-09 recession. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 45.3 in December from 46.5 in November, the lowest since May 2009, barring the two months of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak Level.

While the index was above an initial forecast of 44.7 published last month, it was well below the 47.8 reported in a euro zone survey on Monday.

“Output shrank at the fastest pace in the past 14 years as inflows of new orders weakened,” said S&P Global Director Rob Dobson. It’s worrisome.”

The figures are broadly in line with the downbeat outlook issued last month by the Make UK trade association, which predicted the sector’s output would fall by 3.2% in 2023. The latest official data showed factory output fell 6.8% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Government budget forecasters also predicted in November that the UK economy as a whole would shrink by 1.4% this year as businesses and households continued to face high inflation.

While manufacturers participating in the PMI survey were slightly more optimistic about the year ahead. Expectations for future output rose to a five-month high as supply chain difficulties became less severe and inflationary pressures fell to their lowest level since late 2020.

See also  China Consumers Association releases "Double 11" public opinion report, price disputes, false shipments and other issues are prominent_information

But factory layoffs are still at their fastest pace since October 2020 as orders from domestic customers and those in China, the United States, continental Europe and Ireland all fall.

S&P Global said: “The loss of export contracts was mainly due to weak global economic conditions, but also related to Brexit, such as shipping delays and rising costs, causing some EU customers to source products elsewhere.”

You may also like

Germany: surprising drop in unemployment in December (-13,000)

Hong Kong stock concept tracking | Pulp prices...

Sales: Unc, increasing discounts compared to 2022. Lower...

Tesla surpasses 1 million deliveries in 2022

Coldiretti: Made in Italy food exports reach a...

Jobs: companies looking for over 500,000 workers in...

good sign!Gold breaks through 1850 in one fell...

The five seismic changes taking place in the...

Assoreti: net inflows at 2.7 billion in November....

Huang Lichen: Technical buying pushes gold to rise,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy