Chiara Carta’s mother avails herself of the right not to answer

She exercised the right not to answer Monica Vinciduring the first interrogation that sees her charged with the aggravated murder of her daughter Clear Card with 30 stab wounds. Following the crime, which took place on last February 18th a Silì, fraction of Oristanothe woman attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the balcony of her home.

In the Cagliari-Uta prison where she is being held, the 52-year-old woman did silent scene before the judge of the preliminary investigations (Gip) of the court of Oristano, Federica Fulgheri. Flanked by her lawyer-the lawyer Gianluca Aste – she initially answered some questions about general information, but when it was time to reconstruct the murder, she burst into tears and withdrew into herself, without adding a single word.

And so the investigating judge had to interrupt the guarantee interrogation, always postponed due to the health conditions of Vinci, who was hospitalized for a long time after the suicide attempt. “My client is ill – the lawyer told Ansa – she speaks little or nothing, she is unable to withstand an interrogation”. Hence the decision to exercise the right not to answer. In addition, the request for one is also planned psychiatric expertise to evaluate the possible mental illness: “I think it is necessary”, concluded Aste.