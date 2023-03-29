Home Business Oristano, Chiara Carta’s mother avails herself of the right not to answer
Business

Oristano, Chiara Carta’s mother avails herself of the right not to answer

by admin
Oristano, Chiara Carta’s mother avails herself of the right not to answer

Chiara Carta’s mother avails herself of the right not to answer

She exercised the right not to answer Monica Vinciduring the first interrogation that sees her charged with the aggravated murder of her daughter Clear Card with 30 stab wounds. Following the crime, which took place on last February 18th a Silì, fraction of Oristanothe woman attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor of the balcony of her home.

In the Cagliari-Uta prison where she is being held, the 52-year-old woman did silent scene before the judge of the preliminary investigations (Gip) of the court of Oristano, Federica Fulgheri. Flanked by her lawyer-the lawyer Gianluca Aste – she initially answered some questions about general information, but when it was time to reconstruct the murder, she burst into tears and withdrew into herself, without adding a single word.

And so the investigating judge had to interrupt the guarantee interrogation, always postponed due to the health conditions of Vinci, who was hospitalized for a long time after the suicide attempt. “My client is ill – the lawyer told Ansa – she speaks little or nothing, she is unable to withstand an interrogation”. Hence the decision to exercise the right not to answer. In addition, the request for one is also planned psychiatric expertise to evaluate the possible mental illness: “I think it is necessary”, concluded Aste.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Education: football, chess and then piano? Parents should avoid these mistakes

You may also like

“Superbonus, the situation of problem loans is finally...

Gasoline prices: This is how much a liter...

Flat day for the Milan Stock Exchange, in...

Shares soar as Alibaba announces split into six...

Definitive sales stop – EU will ban the...

“Lack of journalists / newsagents”, who ruined Italy?...

This woman took over a company at 24...

Climate and dry Po, hydroelectric alarm and carbon...

Exclusive review | How far is the “last...

After a drop in profits in 2022 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy