Orlandi, yellow of the audio cassette: “The girl is panting and asks for help”. Video

Business

Pietro Orlandi (Imagoeconomics)

Emanuela Orlandi, yellow of the audio cassette

Keep making the case for Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican citizen who disappeared on June 22, 1983. Misdirections, conspiracies, stories that chasing each other and on which the Vatican itself is trying to shed light, which has re-opened an investigation into the case.

The show “Who has seen it?” examined some of these alleged misdirectionsthe last of which concerns aaudiocassetta which could also prove crucial.

According to the investigators, this tape, received at the headquarters Ansa of Rome, contained only clips of porn films, while the family is convinced that in some places the voice could be that of Emanuela Orlandi. Journalist Francesco Paolo Del Re listened to the opinions of two experts: the first is the porn star, now a producer, Jessica Rizzo, who appeared very upset while the audio was playing: “To me they don’t sound so much cries of pleasure. Or is it a sadomasochistic film… I’ve made 250 films, but there were more cries of pleasure, then while playing, having fun, even words escape, sometimes pushed. Here I feel something dismalnot of exciting”. Was it a sadomasochistic video – or rather a snuff movie – or the tape is authentic”.

