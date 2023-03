Bernina: artful sewing machines make cash registers ring The cooperation between the Thurgau sewing machine manufacturer Bernina and the American textile artist Kaffe Fassett is paying off: the colored special models are selling like hot cakes.

Another Kaffe Fassett special edition by Bernina, launched in 2023. Image: PD

After the record sales in 2021, the Thurgau-based Bernina Group, based in Steckborn, has gone one better: in 2022, with sales of 274 million francs, the old record was again exceeded by 7 million francs.