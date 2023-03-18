by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

A spectacular arrival aboard a private ambulance with sirens blaring. “Make room, make room,” someone says as the vehicle approaches, only to discover that there is no rescue operation ahead. Yes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Ambulance used as a taxi, so tiktokers arrive at an inauguration: the VIDEO at the center of the controversy appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.