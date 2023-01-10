Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, integrate the two newly acquired French companies Capexo and Blampin Groupe (whose definitive closing is expected shortly). On the other hand, while the so-called “commodity” and medium-level products remain essential, push on those (fruits and vegetables) with high added value. They are among the priorities of the Orsero group in support of the business.

Corporate purpose

The company, whose top management was heard from in Letter to the Saver, divides its business (apart from the “Holding & Services” sector) into two areas. The first, the…