ORLANDO – From his hideaway in Florida, Jair Bolsonaro distances himself from the assault on the institutions of Brasilia, also because he fears being indicted and extradited. However, President Joe Biden joins Mexican colleague Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Justin Trudeau in condemning the attack reminiscent of that Trumpist January 6, 2021while several Democratic lawmakers ask him to send the unwelcome guest home.
See also Violence alarm in the USA: game suspended after the shooting in front of the Washington stadium