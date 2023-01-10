Home World Brazil, Bolsonaro from the US: “No to looting”. But now he fears being extradited
World

Brazil, Bolsonaro from the US: “No to looting”. But now he fears being extradited

by admin
Brazil, Bolsonaro from the US: “No to looting”. But now he fears being extradited

ORLANDO – From his hideaway in Florida, Jair Bolsonaro distances himself from the assault on the institutions of Brasilia, also because he fears being indicted and extradited. However, President Joe Biden joins Mexican colleague Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Justin Trudeau in condemning the attack reminiscent of that Trumpist January 6, 2021while several Democratic lawmakers ask him to send the unwelcome guest home.

See also  Violence alarm in the USA: game suspended after the shooting in front of the Washington stadium

You may also like

Brazil, Lula will come out strengthened. Now the...

Chinanews.com: The “serial drama” of the U.S. Speaker...

Peru, clashes between protesters and the forces of...

U.S. and Japanese leaders and security will list...

Usa, top secret documents found in an old...

Criticized for loosening border enforcement and leading to...

Cnn, Biden’s secret documents found in a private...

Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern...

Nearly 10 million poultry have been culled in...

Russia, Navalny: “Locked up in a penalty cell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy