Easter eggs to all Ukrainian children, the reception of the Women for Peace Association

The Municipality of Rome IX Eur, in collaboration with the Women for Peace Association, organized a solidarity initiative in favor of young Ukrainian refugees on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Sunday 16 April. For the occasion, children will be welcomed at the Mercure West Hotel as early as 5.00 pm on Saturday 15 in via Eroi di Cefalonia 30, where they will receive Easter eggs and doves, kindly offered by AS Roma and Coop. This will be followed by a small, symbolic but significant gesture, auspicious for the coming peace: in fact, the children will hang the eggs on a large tree and then gather in prayer with the adults.

“It will be an important celebration for a small community marked by a great tragedy which we hope the affection of our citizens has made us feel less alone”, underlines the President Titti Di Salvo who made the initiative possible also thanks to the synergistic work of the associations of the “INNOVE” coordination, which the Municipality has set up since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to ensure the reception of refugees.

Representing, Luisa Laurelli, Councilor for social policies of the Rome IX municipality said: “We are pleased to share this day with the Mercure refugees, to celebrate Orthodox Easter and invoke peace in the world – adds the Councilor for Social Policies of the Rome IX Municipality Luisa Laurelli – our inclusion projects aimed at women and children continue, we wanted to dedicate part of our time to organizing an afternoon of joy and reflection. I thank all the INNOVE Associations that made all this possible”.

