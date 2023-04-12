Home Business Orthodox Easter, “Women for Peace” pampers Ukrainian children
Business

Orthodox Easter, “Women for Peace” pampers Ukrainian children

by admin
Orthodox Easter, “Women for Peace” pampers Ukrainian children

child with easter egg

Easter eggs to all Ukrainian children, the reception of the Women for Peace Association

The Municipality of Rome IX Eur, in collaboration with the Women for Peace Association, organized a solidarity initiative in favor of young Ukrainian refugees on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Sunday 16 April. For the occasion, children will be welcomed at the Mercure West Hotel as early as 5.00 pm on Saturday 15 in via Eroi di Cefalonia 30, where they will receive Easter eggs and doves, kindly offered by AS Roma and Coop. This will be followed by a small, symbolic but significant gesture, auspicious for the coming peace: in fact, the children will hang the eggs on a large tree and then gather in prayer with the adults.

“It will be an important celebration for a small community marked by a great tragedy which we hope the affection of our citizens has made us feel less alone”, underlines the President Titti Di Salvo who made the initiative possible also thanks to the synergistic work of the associations of the “INNOVE” coordination, which the Municipality has set up since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to ensure the reception of refugees.

Representing, Luisa Laurelli, Councilor for social policies of the Rome IX municipality said: “We are pleased to share this day with the Mercure refugees, to celebrate Orthodox Easter and invoke peace in the world – adds the Councilor for Social Policies of the Rome IX Municipality Luisa Laurelli – our inclusion projects aimed at women and children continue, we wanted to dedicate part of our time to organizing an afternoon of joy and reflection. I thank all the INNOVE Associations that made all this possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Controversial CEO – Elon Musk talks about “painful”...

US inflation at 5%: it’s at its lowest...

Guest contributionEfficient climate protectionDon’t bang your head against...

Btp Italia, last “super” coupons then the slow...

Buffett warns of panic over US banking turmoil

Appointments, agreement made on public subsidiaries

Study: Every second German hoards money in a...

Land restitution and compensation. We’re here now. The...

Overnight money, time deposits, bonds: Up to four...

Consob, the right places Alemanno’s sister. Gabriella appointed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy