So Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, regarding his acquisition of Twitter, which, after an initial waiver, has decided to continue to aim, for a value of $ 44 billion.

“I think it’s an asset that has stood still for a long time, but has incredible potential”. Musk spoke during the earnings call with analysts and the media, called to comment on Tesla’s quarterly report.

“The long-term potential of Twitter is of much greater value than it is today.”

According to analysts, Musk will have to sell a sizable stake in Tesla stock he currently holds to fund the $ 44 billion acquisition of the social networking company.

The Twitter stock rises in Wall Street afterhours trading by approximately 1.5%.