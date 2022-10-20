Home Business Twitter, Musk: ‘asset has stood still for a long time, but has incredible potential’
Business

by admin
So Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, regarding his acquisition of Twitter, which, after an initial waiver, has decided to continue to aim, for a value of $ 44 billion.

“I think it’s an asset that has stood still for a long time, but has incredible potential”. Musk spoke during the earnings call with analysts and the media, called to comment on Tesla’s quarterly report.

“The long-term potential of Twitter is of much greater value than it is today.”

According to analysts, Musk will have to sell a sizable stake in Tesla stock he currently holds to fund the $ 44 billion acquisition of the social networking company.

The Twitter stock rises in Wall Street afterhours trading by approximately 1.5%.

