Mario Boni’s tour in the A2 locker room started from Friuli as vice president of Giba, the association that protects the rights of Italian basketball players. “Super Mario”, 59 years old and over 20 thousand points in his career in the Fip championships, visited the Apu Old Wild West in the late afternoon on Tuesday and the Gesteco Cividale yesterday morning. In Giba forty years, Boni’s mission is to illustrate the new law on sports law. The occasion is good to talk about the A2 championship, Apu and Eagles.

Boni, what’s new with the new law on sports law?

«It has been recognized that those who play sports as a job have the right to social security and insurance protection. During the pandemic, the government realized that a million people asked for the subsidy and a long path has opened up ”.

You were a guest at the Carnera, what impression did you get of the Apu structure?

«It is an organized club, with one of the caliphs of the Italian coaches. The team follows Boniciolli a lot, who has an authority gained with a remarkable career ».

He also saw Apu play in Forlì in the Super Cup. Impressions?

«The team is physically overflowing. She started very well in the championship, but the judgments are better made at the end of the season: May and June are the decisive months, every little detail can be decisive ».

Of the new Juventus signings, who impressed you the most?

«Sherrill is good at one-on-one and has great execution skills. I liked Palumbo very much, he has a vision of the game ».

The feeling is that the A2 is now close to the APU and its public. Do you agree?

«Of course, we are talking about a square with a basketball tradition. I played in Udine when he was in A1. She is ready to go back, it is her natural condition ».

What impression did the newly promoted Cividale make on you?

«It’s an intriguing team, I like it. In addition, he has Pillastrini, another coach who is good at building teams. He held Chiera, giving confidence to the group that won the championship and has Rota as play, which I see with pleasure in A2. I say the same about Dell’Agnello: it gives me pleasure to see boys labeled as Serie B players in the second league ».

Can Gesteco achieve salvation?

“I think so. It has the characteristics to do well in A2. I repeat: people like Pillastrini and Boniciolli are a guarantee, they know how to make teams and they know how to coach ».