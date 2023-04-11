On 3 and 4 April, the Istituto Affari Internazionali and the Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso e Transeuropa accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to organize a meeting between representatives of the governments of the Western Balkans, institutions and civil societies . On the sidelines of the conference, the editorial staff of AffarInternazionali interviewed Luisa Chiodi, director of the Observatory on the Balkans, Caucasus and Transeuropa, on the future of the integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union

In the process of EU enlargement, the Western Balkans are a key region, both for strategic reasons and for fundamental issues such as immigration and Schengen. What are the prospects for integration, seen from Brussels? We saw, a few weeks ago, the Netherlands blocking access to Schengen for Bulgaria, which is also a member of the EU…

CL The new season in international relations that we are experiencing following the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stimulated the revitalization and expansion of the EU enlargement process. Today, in addition to the Western Balkans, three new countries are involved which, until February 2022, had never been considered for membership. The war prompted EU member countries to grant candidacies to Ukraine and Moldova – leading to

the number of candidate countries is seven – and to also open up to Georgia – as well as Kosovo – the so-called European perspective, or rather the possibility of acquiring the candidacy in the future. In fact, the enlargement policy, in the clash with Moscow, has become an instrument of European security policy and has increased its priority.

On the other hand, episodes such as the one you mention, relating to Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen, reminds us that not all knots in European integration are resolved. The lack of trust of the old member countries even towards the countries of recent entry, such as Bulgaria, a member of the EU since 2008 – which is not yet considered ready for the sharing of sensitive data envisaged by the Schengen agreements – highlights the difficulties that will continue to hinder the process of European integration.

Although they are committed to relaunching enlargement, the 27 Member States will have to decide unanimously on every step forward in the process of European integration of the candidates. It is difficult to think that the risks to European security in the medium term will continue to be sufficient to motivate everyone.

In recent years, in addition to the difficulties of the candidate countries in implementing the necessary reforms, one of the key factors for the crisis of the process, in fact, has been the right of veto used in turn by various member countries to block one or another of the candidates in the accession process. It is clear that crises act as a spur for the EU but a decision-making process entrusted to unanimity on fundamental issues is not sustainable.

In recent months, relations between Serbia and Kosovo have become more tense. Where are we today?

CL The international context has prompted the EU to act more assertively also to untie the knots in relations between Serbia and Kosovo and last March 18 in Ohrid in North Macedonia a new deal. This time it was only a verbal agreement and unfortunately, the two parties immediately showed differences in the interpretation of the commitments made.

In diplomatic terms the euphemism is used “constructive ambiguity” to try to make progress. Perhaps it is necessary to be able to break the stalemate but it is legitimate to ask whether we can really count on the good will and strong commitment of all parties.

It should also be added that the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell also represents five member countries that do not recognize one of the two parties to the conflict. Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain – for internal political reasons in relation to the difficulties with their minorities or autonomous regions – to date they do not recognize Kosovo, showing once again how the common foreign policy is easily hostage to internal issues of individual member states.

What is the EU concerned about today as it re-engages in the Balkans?

CL The concern is that the unresolved issues in the region, primarily the Serbia-Kosovo relationship, but also the situation in fragile Bosnia and Herzegovina could allow the Russia to destabilize the region.

For now, the difficulties encountered in the war in Ukraine have prevented the opening of a second front in the Balkans, but the fear remains. Russia has many allies among nationalists across the region: in the media, in politics, in the Orthodox Church. And some believe that Russian mercenaries could easily fuel new clashes on the ground.

What is Italy’s role in the region’s European integration process?

CL Italy has always had one position in favor of joining the Western Balkans: has a civil society very active in cooperation with the region, strong cultural relations, strong economic interests, etc. Over the years, however, the action of our country has unfortunately lacked incisiveness.

The new government immediately showed a willingness to play a leading role in the region. In recent months alone, Italy has organized a conference on the Balkans in Trieste in February, a business forum in Belgrade in March and a meeting of foreign ministers and an international conference in Rome in April. We will see if Italy will be able to convince the less cooperative European partners to commit themselves to the enlargement policy.

To complete the European integration of the Balkans, however, we should obtain that, for the intermediate stages of enlargement, the decisions are approved with qualified majorities. After all, the treaties do not define the details of the European integration process as we know it today. The current methodology for accession negotiations is the result of several revisions introduced over the past two decades. In the long run, achieving this first result would make Italy more capable of pursuing its foreign policy objectives in the EU context, avoiding the trap of vetoes that paralyzes the Union.

