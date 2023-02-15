Otb, luxury drives the group’s growth despite Covid and the war in Ukraine

Only The Bravethe company of Renzo Rosso owned by brands such as Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolfthe aziende Staff International e Brave Kidand a stake in the brand Amiriarchives 2022 with record numbers both on the economic and employment front: i employees they increased by 637 units for a total of 6,2000 people, of which over a third in Italy; while the sales it closed at 1.743 billion euros, an increase of 14% compared to 2021.

The net sales they stood at 1.630 billion euros, an increase of 12% compared to 2021, driven by the luxury sector thanks to Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni. As regards the geographical areasmainly thanks to the strong expansion retailthe best performances were recorded in North America and in the Asia-Pacific area, where Japan remains the reference market for the group.

L’Ebitda of the Group amounted to 314 million euros, up by 22% compared to the 2021 operating year and +65% compared to 2019- The Group’s Ebit reached 134 million euros, up by 40 million euros compared to 2021 management and 116 million euros on 2019. The net result stands at 105 million euros, up by 44 million euros compared to 2021 management and by 103 million euros compared to 2019.

In 2022 the investments amounted to 81 million euros, up 70% compared to 2021 and 116% compared to 2019, with a particular focus on direct channels, primarily on retail expansion, and in specific geographies.

Renzo Rosso: “Luxury will grow further, in 2023 we focus on innovation, digital and sustainability”

