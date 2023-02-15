Call back for chemical risk someone shelled almonds for the “possible presence of aflatoxins“, substances produced by some fungi that can develop during cultivation, harvesting and even storage of cereals such as rice e corn (il more is the crop most at risk) and nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruit, spices, crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans.

Il liver is the main target. The decision is published on the website of the Ministry of Healthwhich announces the precautionary withdrawal of some lots.

The recall concerns in particular lots 279/22; 280/22; 295/22 of shelled almonds produced by ‘Almendras Lopez’ with the brand name ‘I&D Srl’ and based in the factory in Frattamaggiore (Naples) in compostable trays of 200-400 grams.

Still for the same producer, there is the risk of batches 277/22 and 291/22 in a one-kilogram bucket. The provision explains not to consume these products and to “bring them back to the point of sale”.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

What are Aflatoxins?

Aflatoxins are toxins produced by some types of molds, in particular by some species of Aspergillus. These substances are highly toxic to animals and humans, and can cause serious health problems such as liver cancerdamage to the nervous system and the immune system, and other disorders.

Aflatoxins are often present in foods such as grains, nuts, oilseeds and spices, especially in hot and humid environments, and can contaminate foods during production, processing and storage. For this reason, aflatoxins are a major food safety concern and are subject to regulation by health authorities.

READ ALSO: Eating too much chocolate increases the risk of developing this disease.