Outrageous! After Tesla opened the charging pile, a motorcycle came to “battery”

Some time ago, Musk announced that all 7,500 Tesla charging stations in the North American market will be open by the end of next year for all electric vehicle brands on the market. At present, some supercharged piles are open to non-car owners.

However, to the surprise of netizens, the Tesla supercharger also ushered in motorcycles to “crack electricity”.Netizens uploaded photos showing an Energica Experia electric motorcycle charging at a Tesla supercharger station.

The site is located at the Tesla Supercharging Station in California. The motorcycle being charged is an Energica Experia. According to the owner Kelly, she has multiple motorcycles, and she chose the Experia because of its larger battery capacity and riding posture. .

But the embarrassing thing is that the power used by Kelly in the Tesla super charging pile is only 7kW,The charging speed is more than three times slower than the 20kW average he gets at other DC fast charging stations.

This may be due to his electric motorcycle, which has not been recognized by the charger or the charging pile is not compatible with the motorcycle. The exact reason is not yet known to the owner.