Off-White™’s new art and styling director Ib Kamara, following his first spring/summer presentation in October last year, recently officially released the 2023 autumn/winter collection “Lunar Delivery” fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

“We will only have one Virgil. He has always been innovating and imagining the future in the past, and now he has left us a brand that can be reshaped, grown and stood the test of time. I think I must be worthy of Virgil and everyone with Off-White ™ Friends who have worked with, loved, worn and trusted us. This series is the starting point of a new direction, inspired by world-building. It envisions something that does not yet exist. Daydreaming and stargazing ideas of exploring the moon are at the heart of our evolution. In making this series, I found myself and my point of view in a universe that was real to me. It’s punk, sexy, romantic and inspired by our modern lives. ” – Ibrahim Kamara, Art and Image Director

Off-White™ has always been creatively designed around industrial aesthetics, but now it looks at the same subject matter from a new perspective, especially after Ibrahim Kamara joined, Afrofutrisitic has become a more important creative core. Just like the classic arrowhead, which has become a symbol of generational change over the past decade, it is now given new life in a sleeker shape.

Contemporary culture is the first point of reference, as people rely on delivery services nowadays, delivery has become an integral and important role in the metropolitan environment. At first such an inspiration might seem a bit different from Off-White™’s traditional reference points, but at the same time feels familiar. There are of course many inspirations for Ibrahim Kamara in several important places, and at Big Wharf he recalls his humble origins: rain-corroded corrugated roofs become a color palette, and West African motifs are reinterpreted to evoke new visions of Aboriginal civilizations .

The signature blue of Off-White™ remains the intimate energy of humanity and vulnerability. One of the indispensable processes is to build the world in a childlike fantasy world. This season’s imagination is far greater than logic, and it is under the imagination with almost no limits. The Autumn/Winter 2023 collection also represented a vision of the future, and while inspired by science fiction, it didn’t follow well-worn tropes, nor was it limited to clothing or reinvention.

This season shows that Ib Kamara highlights the brand’s new gorgeous formal style through exquisite tailoring, creates details through a large number of punk metal elements, and arranges them like a unique totem of African culture, and also has avant-garde technology full of lunar fantasy suits, and then reflect the romantic imagination of alien civilization.