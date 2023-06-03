Overnight external market: European and American stock markets closed up across the board, the Dow rose by more than 2%, popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, and international oil prices rose by more than 2%

guideEuropean and American stock markets closed up across the board. The Dow rose 2.12%, the Nasdaq rose 1.07%, and the S&P rose 1.45%. Tencent Music, JD.com, Weibo, and Baidu rose more than 2%; international oil prices rose more than 2%.

US stock market:The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up across the board. The Dow Jones Index rose 701.19 points, or 2.12%, to close at 33762.76 points;The Nasdaq index rose 139.79 points, or 1.07%, to close at 13240.77 points; the S&P 500 index rose 61.35 points, or 1.45%, to close at 4282.37 points.

Most of the large technology stocks rose, Tesla rose more than 3%, Amazon rose more than 1%, Apple, Google, Microsoft rose slightly; Meta, Netflix fell slightly. Energy stocks rose across the board, Schlumberger rose nearly 4%, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum rose more than 2%. Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, iQiyi rose more than 6%, Vipshop, Xiaopeng Motors rose more than 5%, Tencent Music, JD.com, Weibo, Baidu, Futu Holdings rose more than 2%, Alibaba, Manbang Up more than 1%, Ideal Auto, NetEase, Pinduoduo, Weilai rose slightly; Bilibili fell more than 3%.

European stock market:The main European stock indexes rose across the board. The average price index of 100 stocks in the London stock market “Financial Times” closed at 7607.28 points, an increase of 117.01 points or 1.56% from the previous trading day; the Paris stock market CAC40 index closed at 7270.69 points , up 133.26 points, or 1.87%, from the previous trading day; the German Frankfurt stock market DAX index closed at 16051.23 points, up 197.57 points, or 1.25%, from the previous trading day.

Commodity market:internationalityOil prices rose significantly. The price of light crude oil futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $1.64 to close at $71.74 a barrel, an increase of 2.34%. The price of London Brent crude oil futures for August delivery rose $1.85. It closed at $76.13 a barrel, an increase of 2.49%. The international gold price fell, and the August gold futures price, the most active in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market, fell by US$25.9 from the previous trading day to close at US$1969.6 per ounce, a decrease of 1.30%.

The following is a summary of important information on the global market:

overnight news

Another variable?OPEC+ may further cut production, sources say

On Friday, Eastern Time, according to sources, at the ministerial meeting on Sunday (June 4), OPEC+ may announce further production cuts to boost crude oil prices. It is reported that one of the possible options is an additional production cut of about 1 million barrels per day. Earlier reports said that OPEC+ is unlikely to decide to further cut oil production capacity at the meeting.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister: If the Black Sea food agreement breaks down, Ukraine will offer a backup plan

On Friday (June 2), Ukrainian Minister of Agricultural Policy and Food Solsky said that if Russia terminates the current grain export agreement, causing the agreement to break down, Ukraine will continue through the backup plan without Russia’s support. Grain is exported in the Black Sea.

Apple headset ready to come out?Morgan Stanley analyst: The equipment may have to wait until the end of the year

last week,Apple announced the schedule of the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference on its official website: WWDC23 will officially kick off on June 5th local time (early morning of June 6th, Beijing time).Apple will release for the first timeAugmented Reality (AR) /Virtual reality (VR) headsets. That doesn’t mean consumers will have access to the device as quickly as the iPhone, though.Morgan StanleyAnalyst Eric Woodling in the latestAccording to the research report, according to supply chain sources, he firmly believes that the headset will not enter mass production until October, and will be “officially launched” before the US shopping season in December.

Russia to suspend LPG operations at Black Sea port of Taman amid drone strike fears

Russia’s Black Sea port of Taman will suspend exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), citing multiple sources, media reported on Friday, citing concerns overDrone attack. Liquefied petroleum gas (also known as propane and butane) is used primarily as a fuel for vehicles, heating, and the production of other petrochemicals.

Apple’s WWDC ultimate revelation: MR devices will be equipped with M2 chips and last for about two hours on a single charge

According to the schedule,Apple’s annual developer conference WWDC will start next Monday local time (Tuesday morning Beijing time). As the countdown approached, well-known technology reporter Mark Gurman also started the final sprint, releasing a lot of details at once. The current expectation is that Apple will release a mixed reality headset called Reality Pro or XR Pro next week, new Mac notebooks and consoles, and a series of OS updates, according to people familiar with the matter.

Accused of participating in the monitoring of Russian iPhone users Apple responded: never implanted backdoor

On Thursday (June 1), local time, Russia’s security services said they had discovered that Apple was cooperating with U.S. intelligence agencies to spy on Russian iPhone users. Apple has denied the claim.

Accelerating “de-dollarization”: The Asian Clearing Union will launch a new system to replace SWIFT this month

The latest news shows that the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), which is composed of nine Asian countries, will launch a new cross-border financial settlement system in June this year, as a globalAn alternative to the Society for Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system.

(Source: Oriental Fortune)

Special offer for fans: choose one of the five popular products of Haostock APP and experience it for five days! Welcome to download experience!