Owl Technology Secures Exclusive Authorization for Discovery Expedition Brand in Asia-Pacific Regions

Owl Technology Secures Exclusive Authorization of Discovery Expedition Brand in Greater China and Southeast Asia

In an exciting announcement, Owl Technology revealed that it has obtained the exclusive authorization of the Discovery Expedition brand in Greater China (including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), Southeast Asia, and other Pacific Rim regions. The brand’s shoes and clothing category was previously operated by Toread in the domestic market.

Discovery Expedition, a world-renowned brand known for its adventure products and outdoor equipment, has gained remarkable success in the Korean market with its excellent performance and simple yet stylish design. Recent market research and trend analysis indicate a rapid growth in the outdoor adventure and leisure travel market in the Asia-Pacific region. As consumers’ demand for high-quality, reliable, functional, and fashionable outdoor equipment continues to rise, the collaboration between Owl Technology and Discovery Expedition comes at a opportune moment.

Owl Technology, an innovative brand management company, aims to further enhance the brand value of Discovery Expedition by leveraging its technological expertise and market experience. The company plans to expand the product line and introduce innovative products that cater to consumer needs. With a data-driven marketing approach and precise positioning theory, Owl Technology will provide consumers with higher-quality outdoor products and comprehensive outdoor sports scene solutions, facilitated by AI-assisted design and efficient operations.

Simultaneously, alongside obtaining the exclusive authorization of the Discovery Expedition brand, Owl Technology has also entered into a brand handover agreement with Toread Outdoor Products Company. The two parties will work together in a friendly strategic cooperation to ensure a smooth handover process in the mainland area, while pledging to continue providing consumers with seamless shopping and after-sales service experiences.

Sonic, the Chief Operating Officer of Owl Technology, expressed his honor in becoming the exclusive licensee of the Discovery Expedition brand in the Asia Pacific. He emphasized that through collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Media and Pathfinder, they will strive to promote the brand’s stable and rapid development. Sonic reiterated Owl Technology‘s commitment to rejuvenating the Discovery Expedition brand in Greater China by offering improved products and services. With accurate market insights and continuous technological innovation, Owl Technology aims to replicate Discovery Expedition’s international success in the licensed territories.

About Owl Technology

Owl Technology is a forward-thinking brand management company driven by intelligent technology and technical concepts. The company focuses on enhancing brand value and operational efficiency through data analysis, market insight, and artificial intelligence. Leveraging their expertise in data-driven operations, Owl Technology secured tens of millions of yuan in seed round financing during its early stages. By harnessing the power of big data and integrating innovative AI capabilities into brand operation and management, Owl Technology aims to achieve its goal of data-driven brands and brand renewal.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with the relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not necessarily those of this website and serve as reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

