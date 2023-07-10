Home » Serbian UB Team Dominates at 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters, Chinese Teams Struggle to Keep Up
Serbian UB Team Dominates at 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters, Chinese Teams Struggle to Keep Up

Serbian Team Dominates 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters

By Zhou Fangping, Yangcheng Evening News

Macau, China – The scorching heat matched the intensity on the court at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters held at Wynn Palace South Outdoor Lawn. From July 8th to 9th, 14 teams from around the world battled it out for glory and a whopping $200,000 prize pool. Reigning champions, Serbian UB, showcased their unbeatable strength by clinching the title with an impressive record of five victories. This victory marks their fourth Masters championship win this year, reaffirming their dominance in the sport.

Amidst fierce competition, three Chinese teams took part in the tournament. The Beijing team, currently ranked 8th in the world, secured a commendable third place with four wins out of seven games. However, both the Futian and Wuxi teams were eliminated in the group stage, finishing 9th and 10th respectively.

The line-up of teams at the Macau Masters included world-class contenders such as the Serbian UB team, Lithuania’s Raudondvaris team (ranked 5th), and Latvia’s Riga team (ranked 6th). The Chinese players faced an uphill battle against these international powerhouses, struggling to match their physicality, technical prowess, and game experience. Lu Wenbo from the Beijing team admitted, “This is my first time playing the Masters. The physicality and intensity of the game are on a different level. We have a significant gap in physical confrontation and lack of experience.”

The tournament was a testament to the growing popularity of 3×3 basketball. With its fast-paced and dynamic format, the sport has attracted a global following. Macau, known for its vibrant entertainment industry, proved to be the perfect stage for this exciting event. The 2023 FIBA 3×3 Macau Masters showcased both the skill and determination of the participating teams, leaving fans with a thrilling experience.

As the event concluded, the victorious Serbian UB team celebrated their triumph, solidifying their status as the best in the world. With their unprecedented success, they have once again raised the bar for future competitors.

