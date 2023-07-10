South Korean Politicians and Civic Groups Rally Against Japan’s Plan to Dump Fukushima Nuclear Sewage into the Sea

South Korean Politicians and Civic Groups Protest Japan’s Plan to Dispose of Nuclear Contaminated Water Into the Sea

Gimpo International Airport, SOUTH KOREA – A group of South Korean politicians and civic groups have expressed strong opposition to Japan’s decision to release nuclear contaminated water into the sea. The group, consisting of 11 members of the Korean Democratic Party and non-partisan members, departed for Japan today and announced their plans to hold rallies and other activities in front of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence. Their aim is to prevent Japan from proceeding with the disposal of Fukushima nuclear sewage in the ocean.

At a press conference held at Gimpo Airport, the group highlighted their concerns regarding the recent report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea. They argue that the report lacks scientific basis and fails to address the potential risks associated with the accumulation of nuclear energy substances in the human body and the pollution of the marine environment.

The South Korean parliamentary group also criticized its own government for not taking appropriate measures to protect the safety of its people and the ocean, which is vital for the livelihood of fishermen. They emphasized the irreversible consequences that would arise from Japan’s plan, stressing that marine pollution would have disastrous effects not only on Korea but also on humanity as a whole.

To counteract Japan’s decision, the South Korean parliamentarian group intends to engage in discussions with Japanese politicians, experts, and citizen groups. They will also collaborate with international organizations to make every effort to halt the disposal of nuclear contaminated water into the sea.

The issue of Japan’s plan to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the ocean has triggered widespread concern and opposition not only in South Korea but also from other neighboring countries. The potential environmental and health consequences have raised alarm bells, prompting calls for the adoption of alternative solutions.

The situation calls for closer cooperation and dialogue between Japan and its neighboring countries in order to find a resolution that ensures the protection of the environment and the well-being of all nations involved.

