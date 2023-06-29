Home » P19 offers experts on the digital euro and payment transactions
P19 offers experts on the digital euro and payment transactions

P19 offers experts on the digital euro and payment transactions

The non-political P19 platform operates from Vienna to all of Europe. The exchange creates new business models.

Vienna (OTS) – P19 forms a platform for more than 900 payment pioneers (as of May 2023) from Vienna and has an impact throughout Europe. The initiative focuses on topics such as the digital euro, open banking, instant payment, but also innovative topics such as cryptocurrencies, click-to-pay, e-identity, data management and regulatory issues. The platform creates visibility for the hot-topic payment in Europe and promotes cooperation and the exchange of knowledge in this area. “We can quickly name experts for the public exchange on payment transaction topics and thus ensure an exchange of knowledge,” says Birgit Kraft-Kinz, co-founder of P19 and managing director of the KRAFTKINZ Powergroup, and adds: “So Austria and the European economy too is important to us.”

More than 900 experts from the payment sector

P19 has more than 900 Payment Pioneers coming from banking and financial institutions, trade and commercial companies, payment service providers, schemes, start-ups and fintechs and technology companies. These people can explain the developments in payment with great know-how and describe practical examples. Martin Sprengseis, co-founder of P19 and shareholder of the super app developer bluesource explains: “Sharing our knowledge and experience and thus strengthening the Austrian economy is what our payment pioneers want. We can quickly and easily name experts for all payment topics, such as the current digital euro or e-identity and regulatory innovations.”

If you have any questions or requests for interlocutors, please contact P19 at [email protected]

