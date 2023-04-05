ROME. Organizational strengthening of the administrations that implement the Pnrr and of the administrative capacity of local authorities, more recruitment in ministries: these are some of the measures envisaged in a draft decree law on the PA, which should arrive in the Council of Ministers on Thursday. The text, of 30 articles, provides, among other things, also for monitoring the reforms for the public administration, and provisions on the subject of public utility services of the number 1500 and safeguarding the employment levels necessary for its functioning, as well as changes to the discipline of ‘Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The entrances

More than three thousand new hires are expected in the draft. In particular, about 1300 new positions arrive in ministries (301 at Interior, 11 at Culture, 20 at MIT, 210 at Farnesina, 103 at Mipaaf, 4 at Mase, 4 at University, 2 at Mimit, 350 at the Ministry of Labor , 141 to the Ministry of Tourism, 49 to Health, and furthermore 15 to Anvur and 100 to the State Attorney’s Office, 63 for Agenas). In addition, about 1,700 jobs are expected in the police force, with the strengthening of prison police doctors and the expansion of 1,500. The stabilization of precarious workers who have worked in regions, provinces and municipalities for at least three years is also expected. In detail, Regions, Provinces and Municipalities are given the possibility to proceed with stabilization until 31 December 2026 who have exceeded 36 months on a fixed-term basis, within the limits of the staffing plan and after passing a “selective interview”.

The retirement saver

The text provides that the public administrations may keep managerial personnel in service “in possession of specific professional skills” or may also “give paid managerial or managerial positions to retired personnel, for a period not exceeding two years and in any case in amount not exceeding 10 per cent of the employment faculties available under current legislation”.